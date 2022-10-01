Joseph vs. Adrian Volleyball
Joseph's Caleigh Johnson tips the ball over the net while Adrian sets up defensively during the East/West Classic at Powder Valley High School on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

JOSEPH – After a successful tournament last week, the Joseph volleyball team continued the momentum on Friday, Sept. 30, with a 1A Old Oregon League victory over Pine Eagle on the Eagles’ home court.

Joseph cruised in this one, winning the first set 25-9 and following it with a 25-13 second-set victory. The match closed out with a 25-6 win in the third set.

