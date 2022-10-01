JOSEPH – After a successful tournament last week, the Joseph volleyball team continued the momentum on Friday, Sept. 30, with a 1A Old Oregon League victory over Pine Eagle on the Eagles’ home court.
Joseph cruised in this one, winning the first set 25-9 and following it with a 25-13 second-set victory. The match closed out with a 25-6 win in the third set.
Joseph (8-10 overall, 3-2 OOL) attempts to make it four straight wins on Tuesday, Oct. 4, with a homestand versus league opponent Wallowa (4-15, 2-4).
Cove 3, Griswold 2
HELIX – Just one week ago, the Cove volleyball saw Griswold on the opposite side of the net during play at the Old Oregon League Crossover tournament. At that time, the Leopards took the win over the Grizzlies.
On Friday, Sept. 30, this time playing in non-league and in the Griswold gym, the two teams met again, with the match pushed to five sets before the Leopards again came out victorious.
Cove started the match with a tight 25-23 victory and hoped to make the night quick, winning 25-20 in the second set.
Griswold pushed the third set to extra points with the Grizzlies winning 26-24 and evened up the match with a 25-20 win in the fourth set. In the fifth and deciding set, Cove closed out the match, 15-12.
Cove (7-9 overall, 2-5 Old Oregon League) was back on the road, but this time in league action on Saturday, Oct. 1, with a match versus Wallowa (4-15, 2-4).
Imbler 3, Wallowa 0
WALLOWA – Imbler volleyball upped its league record to 4-2 with a 3-0 victory over Wallowa on Friday, Sept. 30, in the Cougar gym.
The Panthers rode the first set to a 25-19 victory and closed out the match with identical scores of 25-16 in sets two and three.
“It was a great match in which Wallowa challenged us with their strong defense,” said Imbler coach Jennifer Teeter.
For the Panthers, Harvest Coston and Rachael Stirewalt each led the offense with 11 kills. Jayda Cant added seven kills.
Alex Patton tallied 31 assists and served perfect with two aces.
Imbler (12-9 overall, 4-2 Old Oregon League) looks for a fourth straight win on Tuesday, Oct. 4, with a home match versus Pine Eagle (0-7 overall, 0-5 league).
Wallowa (4-15 overall, 2-4 league) was busy on Saturday, Oct. 1, hosting both Pine Eagle and Cove in the Wallowa gym.
