UNION — A two-match win streak for the Union volleyball team came to an end as the Bobcats fell to Echo in 1A Old Oregon League action on Thursday, Oct. 13, in Union.

Union kept close to the Cougars throughout the match, falling 25-22 in the first set and 25-23 in the second set. Echo closed out the match with a 25-20 third-set win.

