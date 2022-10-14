UNION — A two-match win streak for the Union volleyball team came to an end as the Bobcats fell to Echo in 1A Old Oregon League action on Thursday, Oct. 13, in Union.
Union kept close to the Cougars throughout the match, falling 25-22 in the first set and 25-23 in the second set. Echo closed out the match with a 25-20 third-set win.
The Bobcats return to the court with two league matches scheduled on Oct. 15. Union will be on the road to Nixyaawii (10-5 overall, 5-3 OOL) to take on the Golden Eagles. The road trip will continue for the Bobcats with a match scheduled against Griswold (3-15 overall, 0-8 OOL) to wrap up the regular season. Union will then prepare for the Old Oregon League tournament starting Oct. 22.
POWDER VALLEY 3, JOSEPH 1
NORTH POWDER — The Powder Valley volleyball squad remained league perfect and atop the standings after an Old Oregon League victory over Joseph on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Powder Valley jumped out early, winning the first set 25-17, but the Eagle took a second-set win to even up the match, 25-20. The Badgers, using the same score of 25-20, grabbed the third set. The fourth set found both teams battling back and forth with the lead exchanged numerous times and extra points to decide the victor. In the end, the match went the way of the Badgers with a 26-24 fourth-set victory.
Powder Valley (20-6 overall, 9-0 1A OOL) remains league perfect and was scheduled to host 4A Baker City (14-4 overall) on Oct. 13 before preparing for the Old Oregon League tournament beginning Oct. 22 in Baker City.
Joseph (10-12 overall, 5-4 OOL) will host Cove (10-10 overall, 3-5 OOL) on Oct. 15 in the Eagles final regular season match before the league tournament.
ENTERPRISE 3, WESTON-McEWEN 1
ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise volleyball team fell to 0-7 in 2A Blue Mountain Conference action with a loss to Weston-McEwen on Thursday, Oct. 13, in Enterprise.
The Outlaws fell in close battles the first two sets, 25-22 and 25-21. In the third set, a few of the balls finally went Enterprise’s way. with the Outlaws winning 25-18. Weston-McEwen dominated the final set, taking the match with a 25-4 win.
The loss drops the Outlaws to 9-11 overall. Enterprise has the opportunity on Oct. 15 to pick up two conference victories with a trip to Grant Union. The Outlaws open play with a match against host Grant Union (14-9 overall, 5-2 BMC) followed by a match with Heppner (14-9 overall, 3-4 BMC) on the other side of the net.
PRAIRIE CITY 3, ELGIN 0
PRAIRIE CITY — Playing on the road, the Elgin volleyball team dropped a 1A Old Oregon League match to Prairie City on Thursday, Oct. 13.
The Panthers cruised in the first set, winning 25-19. The Huskies did make the match interesting, forcing Prairie City to extra points in the second set before falling, 26-24. With the momentum of the second set, the Panthers cruised in the third set to take the match with a 25-16 win.
Elgin (5-15 overall, 1-7 1A OOL) will close out the regular season with two league matches on Oct. 15. On the road, the Huskies will face Griswold (3-15 overall, 0-8 OOL) in an early morning match. Elgin will then face Nixyaawii (10-5 overall, 5-3 OOL) to end the regular season before preparing for the postseason league tournament.
