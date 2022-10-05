IMBLER — The Imbler volleyball team now has four straight victories after a win on the home court over Pine Eagle, 3-0, on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The Panthers started strong, winning the first set, 25-6. The second set saw much the same as Imbler cruised to a 25-9 victory. The Spartans were able to make a showing in the third and final set before the Panthers closed out the match, 25-15.
Rachael Stirewalt led the Imbler offense with 12 kills. From the service line, Alex Patton ended the night 18-for-19 with six aces. Patton also added 22 assists.
The victory places the Panthers fourth in the 1A Old Oregon League standings and 25th in the most recent OSAA poll.
Imbler (12-9 overall, 4-2 league) has a chance to make a big jump in the standings on Oct. 7, hosting league-leading Powder Valley (15-6 overall, 7-0 league).
JOSEPH 3, WALLOWA 0
JOSEPH — The Joseph volleyball squad joined Imbler and Nixyaawii, all with 4-2 1A Old Oregon League records, with a 3-0 victory over Wallowa on Tuesday, Oct. 4, in Joseph.
The Eagles won the first two sets with identical scores of 25-13, before finishing the match with a 25-18 score in the third set.
Joseph (9-10 overall, 4-2 league) will hit the road Saturday, Oct. 8, with a league match at Pine Eagle (0-8 overall, 0-6 league). The Eagles previously downed the Spartans, 3-0, on Sept. 30.
Wallowa (5-17 overall, 3-6 league) will close out the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 6, with a road match at league-leading Powder Valley (15-6 overall, 7-0 league).
STANFIELD 3, ENTERPRISE 0
ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise volleyball team remained winless in 2A Blue Mountain Conference play with a 3-0 loss to Stanfield on Tuesday, Oct. 4, in Enterprise.
Stanfield won the first set, 25-15. The Outlaws did make a run in the second set before falling 25-20. The Tigers boarded the bus home with the match victory after a 25-15 win in the third and final set.
Enterprise (8-8 overall, 0-4 conference) returns to the court on Thursday, Oct. 6, with a trip to Irrigon (11-6 overall, 2-3 conference) as the Outlaws continue to search for their first conference victory.
