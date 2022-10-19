PENDLETON — The La Grande volleyball allowed Pendleton to celebrate Senior Night in style, falling to the Buckaroos 3-2 in 4A-6 Greater Oregon League action Tuesday, Oct. 18, in Pendleton. The Pendleton win evens up the series between the two teams for the season at 1-1.
The young Tigers appeared dominant and intent on beating the Buckaroos for a second time this season, winning the first match 25-20. The Buckaroos evened up the match, taking the second set with an identical 25-20 score. La Grande rolled in the third set, winning 25-16, but Pendleton again fought back to even up the match with a 25-21 win in the fourth set. In the fifth and tie-breaking set, Pendleton escaped with a 15-10 victory and the match.
“It was a hard fought match the entire night,” said La Grande coach Melinda Becker-Bisenius. “We were down in one set and fought back.”
In the loss, Kayle Collman ended with 13 kills, her best offensive showing of the season. Makenna Shorts ended her night with 26 digs and Addy Dunlap added eight kills.
Even with the loss, La Grande (5-14 overall, 3-3 4A GOL) ends the season second in the league and will enter the 4A state playoffs as the number two team from the Greater Oregon League. Pendleton will also make a state run, making the playoffs as the number three seed. Where both the Tigers and Buckaroos play and the teams they will face will be known after Oct. 20.
