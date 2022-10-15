COVE — The Cove volleyball team pushed its 1A Old Oregon League record to 4-5 with a 3-0 victory over Pine Eagle on Friday, Oct. 14.
Combined with two nonleague wins earlier in the week, the Leopards have now won three matches in a row.
Cove (11-10 overall, 4-5 OOL) is back in league action on Oct. 15 with a trip to Joseph (10-12 overall, 5-4 1A OOL).
BAKER CITY 3, POWDER VALLEY 0
POWDER VALLEY — In a battle of hosting “big sister” just over the hill and a 4A versus 1A battle, the Powder Valley volleyball team fell to 4A Baker City, 3-0, in nonleague volleyball action Friday, Oct. 14, in North Powder.
The match was the third time this season the two teams met with each squad taking a victory in the previous two outings.
The Badgers hung close in the first set before the Bulldogs were able to come away with a 25-23 win. Baker won the second set, 25-19, and the third set was again close before Baker grabbed the match with a 25-21 victory.
Powder Valley completes the regular season with a 20-7 overall record and a perfect 10-0 1A Old Oregon League record. The Badgers now prepare for the Old Oregon League tournament to be held Oct. 22 at Baker High School. Powder Valley will enter the tournament as the top seed and are currently ranked sixth in the most recent OSAA poll.
