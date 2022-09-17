NORTH POWDER — The Imbler volleyball squad joined a large number of area teams in North Powder for the East/West Classic with action starting Friday, Sept. 16.
Imbler started its tournament results with a three-set loss to Joseph. After falling in the first set 25-20, the Panthers won the second set, 25-19. The third and final set went the way of Joseph, 15-10.
Imbler rebounded in the second match, downing Open Door Christian Academy, 25-22 and 25-20.
In the Panthers’ final match of the day, Imbler played Adrian in a three-set match. Going to extra points in set one, the Panthers fell 26-246, but rebounded in set two for a 25-16 win. The Antelopes beat the Panthers in the third set to take the match, 15-12.
Imbler continues in tournament action on Sept. 17.
Eagles start East/West Classic with 1-2 record
NORTH POWDER — The Joseph volleyball team started the East/West Classic tournament off right, winning their opening match in the morning before dropping their two afternoon games.
Facing Imbler early Friday, Sept. 16, Joseph dropped Imbler 25-20, 19-25, 15-10.
In the first of two afternoon matches, Joseph fell to Damascus Christian in a three-set match. The Eagles won the first set, 25-19, before dropping the second set, 25-16. In the tiebreaker, Joseph fell 15-4.
Joseph wrapped up the first day of action with a three-set loss to the host Badgers, 25-21, 21-25, 15-13.
Joseph continues in day two action on Sept. 17.
Host Powder Valley perfect at East/West Classic
NORTH POWDER — In addition to playing host to a number of local volleyball teams, the Powder Valley squad opened the East/West Classic with three straight wins on Friday, Sept. 16.
The Badgers opened the tournament with a 25-18, 25-14 victory over Grant Union and followed the match up with a 25-18, 25-13 win over Open Door Christian Academy.
Powder Valley finished up the first day of action with a 25-21, 21-25, 15-13 victory over Joseph.
Powder Valley continues tournament play on Sept. 17.
Union struggles during tournament’s first day
NORTH POWDER — The Union volleyball squad looks to rebound on day two after a tough opening day of action at the East/West Classic in North Powder on Friday, Sept. 16.
The Bobcats opened the tournament with a two-set loss, 25-19 and 25-18, to Grant Union. Later in the day, Union went three sets before falling to Open Door Christian Academy, 25-21, 26-28 and 15-11.
The Bobcats look to rebound from day one with a full day of action scheduled for Sept. 17.
