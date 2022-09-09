ELGIN — On the road, the 2A Enterprise Outlaws volleyball team downed the 1A Elgin Huskies, 3-1, on Thursday, Sept. 8, in Elgin.
The Outlaws took wins in the first two sets, winning 25-15 and 25-20. The Huskies were able to mount a comeback, taking the third set 25-17.
In the fourth set, the two teams battled back and forth, forcing the set into extended play before the Outlaws finished the match with a 28-26 non-league victory.
Enterprise (6-4 overall) begins 2A Blue Mountain Conference play on Tuesday, Sept. 13, with a trip to Stanfield (3-0 overall) to take on the Tigers. The first serve is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Elgin (2-3 overall) will kick off the 1A Old Oregon League season in big fashion on Friday, Sept. 9, with a road trip to both Pilot Rock/Ukiah (2-4 overall) and Echo (1-2 overall). The Huskies take on the Pilots at 3 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. start versus Echo.
Imbler 3, Wallowa 1
IMBLER — The Imbler volleyball squad pushed their Old Oregon League record to a perfect 2-0 with a 3-1 victory over Wallowa on Thursday, Sept. 8, in Imbler.
The Panthers grabbed a 25-17 first set win over the Cougars and dominated the second set, winning 25-8. Wallowa was able to rally and take the third set, 25-22. The Cougars continued to keep the match tight in the fourth set, but Imbler took the match with a 25-23 win.
“Despite the ups and downs of the match, tonight was a good league win against a tough opponent,” said Imbler coach Jennifer Teeter. “We had strong performances from Alex Patton, Rachael Stirewalt, Jayda Cant and Alyssa Jennings.”
Imbler (6-2 overall, 2-0 1A Old Oregon League), is on the road Saturday, Sept. 10, with a trip to Griswold High School to participate in the Helix Tournament. The Panthers continue to climb in the OSAA rankings, not holding the number 15 position.
Wallowa (0-5 overall, 0-2 1A Old Oregon League), returns to nonleague action on Friday, Sept. 10, with a trip to Sherman to take the court versus Huskies.
