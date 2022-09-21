ENTERPRISE — Enterprise improved to 7-5 on the season with a straight set win over the 1A Elgin Huskies on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in Enterprise.
The Outlaws took the first set, 25-19, and cruised in the second to a 25-12 win. The Outlaws made a quick night of it with a 25-20 win in the third and final set.
Enterprise (7-5 overall, 0-1 2A Blue Mountain Conference) looks to even up the team’s league record on the road Thursday, Sept. 22, with a trip to Weston-McEwen (8-4 overall) in the TigerScots’ league opener.
Elgin (3-7 overall, 0-2 1A Old Oregon League) returns home on Sept. 22 with an Old Oregon League match versus Echo (5-4 overall, 4-0 league). Still early in the season, the Cougars sit atop the Old Oregon League standings.
GRANT UNION 3, UNION 0
JOHN DAY – Playing in nonleague action, Union dropped a three-set match to 2A Grant Union on Tuesday, Sept. 20, on the road in John Day.
The Bobcats stayed close in the first set, falling 25-20 and made a short run in the second set before suffering a 25-17 loss. Grant Union closed out the match with a dominating 25-12 win in the third set.
Union (1-10 overall, 1-1 1A Old Oregon League) will be in Joseph early Sept. 24 for the Old Oregon Crossover tournament.
