NORTH POWDER – Powder Valley extended its win streak to six matches with a 3-0 victory over the Pine Eagle Spartans on Thursday, Sept. 29, in North Powder.
The win continues the Badgers’ standing on the top of the 1A Old Oregon League with Powder Valley now sitting fifth in the OSAA rankings.
The Badgers cruised to a 25-13 victory in the first set, followed by a 25-12 win in the second set. The match ended quickly as Powder Valley won the third set, 25-9.
Powder Valley (15-3 overall, 7-0 1A Old Oregon League) is on the road starting Saturday, Oct. 1, to participate in the Damascus Christian tournament. Scheduled teams for the Badgers include Trinity Lutheran (8-2 overall) and host Damascus Christian (16-0 overall), the second ranked 1A team in the state.
IMBLER 3, COVE 0
COVE — Imbler claimed a 1A Old Oregon League victory with a 3-0 win over Cove on Thursday, Sept. 29, in Cove.
The Panthers were victorious in the first set, 25-18, and dominated the second set, 25-9. The match came to a close as Imbler won the final set, 25-19.
“We had a really strong match against Cove,” said Imbler coach Jennifer Teeter.
Harvest Coston led the offense for the Panthers with 11 kills and two service aces. Rachael Stirewalt added eight kills while Jayda Cant and Elidia Rivas each added seven kills and six blocks each.
Alex Patton ended her night with 34 assists and Alyssa Jennings had five service aces in the victory.
Imbler (11-9 overall, 3-2 1A Old Oregon League) is on the road on Sept. 30 with a league match at Wallowa (4-14 overall, 2-3 league).
Cove (6-9 overall, 2-5 league) also is on the bus on Sept. 30 with a trip to Griswold (3-10 overall, 0-5 league) for a match against the Grizzlies.
ELGIN 3, GRISWOLD 1
ELGIN — The Elgin volleyball team returned to the win column with a 3-1 1A Old Oregon League victory over Griswold on Thursday, Sept. 29, before the hometown fans.
Elgin started the match with a 25-18 win, but saw the Grizzlies come back in the second set and take a 25-17 victory over the Huskies. Rebounding in the third set, Elgin claimed a 25-20 win and ended the match in the fourth set with a close 25-22 victory.
The win halted a two-match loss streak for the Huskies. Elgin (5-10 overall, 1-4 1A Old Oregon League) continues with league play on Oct. 1, hosting Nixyaawii (8-3 overall, 3-1 league). The first serve is scheduled for 2 p.m.
