IMBLER — Playing before the home fans, the Imbler volleyball team came up short in a bid to pull the upset over visiting Powder Valley, falling 3-1 on Friday, Oct. 7.
The Panthers started the match strong, downing Powder Valley, 25-18, to grab the first set. The league-perfect Badgers returned in the second set with an identical 25-18 victory. The third set went the way of the Badgers 25-17 and Powder Valley closed out the match with a 25-21 fourth-set win.
The victory keeps the Badgers perfect in the 1A Old Oregon League standings at 9-0 to go with a 17-6 overall record. Powder Valley hosted 2A Weston-McEwen (10-7 overall) on Oct. 8.
Imbler (13-10 overall, 5-3 league) traveled to Pine Eagle (0-10 overall, 0-7 league) on Oct. 8.
ADRIAN 3, ELGIN 0
ELGIN — The Elgin volleyball team fell in a nonleague match, 3-0, to the visiting Adrian Antelopes on Friday, Oct. 7.
Making the trip with the Antelope football team, Adrian made quick work of the first set, 25-15, and continued the momentum into the second set, winning 25-17. The match ended with a 25-21 victory by the visiting Lopes.
Elgin (5-13 overall, 1-6 1A Old Oregon League) is back in league action on Oct. 11 with a trip to Union to take on the Bobcats (6-11 overall, 5-1 league). Union swept the Huskies, 3-0. in the last meeting of the two teams.
ENTERPRISE 3, COVE 1
ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise volleyball team grabbed a nonleague victory, 3-1, over 1A Cove on Friday, Oct. 7, in Enterprise.
The visiting Leopards did make the match interesting, winning the first set, 25-19. Enterprise returned in the second set to win by the same 25-19 score to even up the night.
The Outlaws grabbed the third set, 25-17, and made the home fans happy with a 26-16 fourth-set victory for the match.
Enterprise (9-10 overall, 0-6 2A Blue Mountain Conference) will not return to action until Oct. 13 with a league match at home against Weston-McEwen (10-7 overall, 2-3 conference)
Cove (8-10 overall) was home Oct. 8 for a scheduled showdown versus nonleague opponent Griswold (3-13 overall).
