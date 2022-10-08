IMBLER — Playing before the home fans, the Imbler volleyball team came up short in a bid to pull the upset over visiting Powder Valley, falling 3-1 on Friday, Oct. 7.

The Panthers started the match strong, downing Powder Valley, 25-18, to grab the first set. The league-perfect Badgers returned in the second set with an identical 25-18 victory. The third set went the way of the Badgers 25-17 and Powder Valley closed out the match with a 25-21 fourth-set win.

