DAMASCUS — Powder Valley;s winning streak came to an abrupt end after six matches as the Badgers dropped three straight games at the Damascus Tournament at Damascus Christian High School on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Powder Valley started the tournament with an early morning loss to Trinity Lutheran, the current 10th-ranked 1A team in the state. After the Badgers took the first set, 25-17, Trinity Lutheran came back in the second set for a 25-22 victory and grabbed the match in the third set, 15-11.
Just over one hour later, the Badgers were again on the court, this time facing host Damascus Christian on the other side of the net. The host Eagles made quick work of Powder Valley, winning 25-23 and 25-12.
After the lunch break, Powder Valley faced Echo, a league opponent in a nonleague match. The Badgers previously downed the Cougars last weekend at the Old Oregon Crossover Tournament. The result was not the same this time as Echo took care of the Badgers, 25-23, 25-13.
The Badgers will have a few days in the gym to figure out what went wrong as the next scheduled date to meet an opponent is Thursday, Oct. 6, as Powder Valley will host Wallowa (5-16 overall, 3-5 1A Old Oregon League).
COVE 3, WALLOWA 2
WALLOWA — Cove finished up a successful weekend with a 3-2 victory over Wallowa on Saturday, Oct. 1, in 1A Old Oregon League action in Wallowa.
The victory over the Cougars followed a win over Griswold on Sept. 30 a match also on the road for the Leopards.
Wallowa started the match with a 25-10 win over Cove with the Leopards coming back in the second set with a close victory, 25-23. Cove took the momentum into the third set, winning 25-19, but allowed the Cougars to even up the match as Wallowa grabbed the fourth set, 25-20. In the fifth and final game, Cove battled to a 15-13 match win.
“The team is coming together toward the end of the season,” Cove head coach Brett Moore said. “We had a solid performance by Baylee Stitzel. The improved teamwork should be credited with our recent success.”
The victory bolsters the Cove record to 8-9 overall and now a 3-5 mark in 1A Old Oregon League. The Leopards will hit the road on Friday, Oct. 7, with a nonleague match against Enterprise (8-8 overall). In a match versus the Outlaws on Sept. 23, the game went a full five sets with Enterprise finally taking the win after a 15-9 fifth-set victory.
UNION 3, PILOT ROCK/UKIAH 1
UNION 3, NIXYAAWII 0
UNION — The Bobcats wrapped up a perfect weekend on Saturday, Oct. 1, winning both Old Oregon League matchups in front of the home fans.
Union grabbed the first victory over Pilot Rock/Ukiah, dropping just one set in a 3-1 victory. In the second match of the day, the Bobcats blanked the Golden Eagles of Nixyaawii, 3-0.
The wins extend the Bobcats’ win streak to four matches.
Union (5-11 overall, 4-1 1A Old Oregon League) is home on Thursday, Oct. 6, with a match against Griswold (3-11 overall, 0-5 league).
NIXYAAWII 3, ELGIN 1
PILOT ROCK/UKIAH 3, ELGIN 0
ELGIN — The Elgin volleyball team dropped to 1-6 record in the 1A Old Oregon League after dropping a pair of home matches on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The early match saw Nixyaawii down Elgin, 3-1. The Huskies started quickly, taking the first set in extra points, 29-27. Nixyaawii returned in the second set, winning 25-19 and grabbed a third-set victory in extra points, 26-24. The Golden Eagles closed out the day with a 25-16 win in the fourth and final set.
Later in the day, Pilot Rock/Ukiah grabbed a 3-0 win over the Huskies. Elgin again saw a set going into overtime go the wrong way as the Pilots grabbed the first set, 26-24. In a close second set, the Rockets came out on top, 25-23, and Pilot Rock/Ukiah closed out the match in the third set, 25-13.
Elgin (5-12 overall, 1-5 Old Oregon League) jumps out of league action on Friday, Oct. 7, with a match against Adrian (9-5 overall).
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.