SHERMAN — The Wallowa volleyball team forced the Sherman Huskies to a full five-set match before falling to the Huskies in nonleague play on Friday, Sept. 9, in Sherman.
The Cougars started the match winning the first two sets, 25-12 and 25-21. Wallowa then allowed the Huskies to crawl back into the match as Sherman took the third set, 25-15, followed by a fourth-set victory, 27-25.
In the deciding game, Sherman grabbed a 15-12 win and the match victory.
Wallowa (0-6 overall, 0-2 1A Old Oregon League) returns to league action on Tuesday, Sept. 13, with a trip to Pine Eagle to take on the Spartans (0-1 overall, 0-1 1A Old Oregon League). The first serve is scheduled for 5 p.m.
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 3, JOSEPH 0
MAUPIN – The Joseph volleyball squad came up just short in a tough match versus South Wasco County in nonleague action Friday, Sept. 9.
South Wasco County cruised to a first set win, 25-16, but the Eagles fought back in the second set, forcing the Redsides to extra points before South Wasco County was able to pull out a 27-25 win. The third and final game also was forced into extra points, but the Eagles were again unable to come up with those few last points and fell 26-24.
Joseph (3-2 overall, 1-0 1A Old Oregon League) participated in the St. Paul Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 10.
ECHO 3, UNION 0
UNION 3, PILOT ROCK/UKIAH 0
ECHO — Starting the 1A Old Oregon League volleyball season on the road, the Union volleyball team ended Friday, Sept. 9, with a split, falling to Echo, but rebounding to win over Pilot Rock/Ukiah.
Traveling to Echo to start the day’s activities, the Bobcats fell in three straights games, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14.
After a trip down the road, Union downed Pilot Rock/ Ukiah in a three-set match. After the first game went into extra points, the Bobcats took a 26-24 victory. Using the momentum, Union cruised to a 25-8 win in the second set and took the match with a 25-11 victory in game three.
Union (1-3 overall, 1-1 1A Old Oregon League) was back on the road on Saturday, Sept. 10 to take part in the Burns Tournament.
