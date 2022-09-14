LA GRANDE — The La Grande volleyball squad fell to a 2-7 overall record after falling to the Vale Vikings in three straight sets Tuesday, Sept. 13, before the Tiger home crowd.
The Tigers got off to a slow start as Vale won the first set, 25-9. The tide appeared to turn in the second set with the two teams going back and forth and the set forced into extra points. Vale finally took the victory, 27-25. In the third and final set, the Vikings won 25-19.
La Grande attempts to break a five-game skid and start the 4A Greater Oregon League season off on a good note on Thursday, Sept. 15, with a trip to Baker City (6-2 overall). The first serve is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
STANFIELD 3, ENTERPRISE 0
STANFIELD — On the road and facing the sixth-ranked 2A volleyball team in the state, the Enterprise volleyball team fell to Stanfield, 3-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Stanfield.
Stanfield took the first set over the Outlaws, 25-13 and rolled in set two, 25-17. Stanfield was able to escape with a 25-22 win in the third set to take the 2A Blue Mountain Conference victory.
Enterprise (6-5 overall, 0-1 conference) will take a week off before returning to action on Tuesday, Sept. 20, with a home match against Elgin (2-5 overall) in nonleague action. Game time is 6 p.m.
COVE 3, JOSEPH 1
COVE — Cove found its first 1A Old Oregon League victory with a 3-1 win over Joseph on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in front of the Leopard fans.
The Leopards won the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-15 before the Eagles jumped back into the match with a 25-17 victory in the third set. Cove took their first league win with a 25-18 fourth set win.
Cove (3-5 overall, 1-2 league) continues to play before the home fans with a league matchup on Thursday, Sept. 15, against Wallowa (1-6 overall, 1-2 league). The first serve is set for 5 p.m.
Joseph (3-4 overall, 1-1 league) is back on the road on Thursday, Sept. 15, with a nonleague match versus 2A Weston-McEwen (7-3 overall). Match time is 5 p.m.
WALLOWA 3, PINE EAGLE 0
HALFWAY — In a league battle of two teams searching for their first win of the year, the Wallowa volleyball team posted a victory over Pine Eagle on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Halfway.
Both teams came into the match without a win on the year with the Cougars sweeping the Spartans in three straight sets.
Wallowa (1-6 overall, 1-2 1A Old Oregon League) attempts to keep the momentum going with a Thursday, Sept. 13, contest at Cove (3-5 overall, 1-2 league). The first serve is scheduled for 5 p.m.
POWDER VALLEY 3, IMBLER 0
POWDER VALLEY – The Powder Valley volleyball team upped their Old Oregon League record to 3-0 with a victory over Imbler on Tuesday, Sept. 13, on the Badger home court.
The Badgers took the first set, 25-14 and followed it up with a 25-17 second set victory. The match went the way of Powder Valley after a 25-19 third set win.
“We served well as a team, hitting 92% for the night,” said Imbler coach Jennifer Teeter. “Sadie Bingaman and Rachael Stirewalt both served 100% for the match.”
Offensively, the Panthers were led by Harvest Coston with eight kills.
“Powder Valley is a great team and I am excited to play them again later this season,” Teeter said.
The victory places the Badgers atop the 1A Old Oregon League standings tied with Echo as both teams hold a 3-0 record. Imbler, with the single loss to Powder Valley, sits in third.
The Powder Valley squad now plays host to a number of teams starting Sept. 16 in the East/West Classic in the Badger gym. Imbler will be one of the teams participating starting with a 9:30 a.m. match against Joseph.
