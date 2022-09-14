LA GRANDE — The La Grande volleyball squad fell to a 2-7 overall record after falling to the Vale Vikings in three straight sets Tuesday, Sept. 13, before the Tiger home crowd.

The Tigers got off to a slow start as Vale won the first set, 25-9. The tide appeared to turn in the second set with the two teams going back and forth and the set forced into extra points. Vale finally took the victory, 27-25. In the third and final set, the Vikings won 25-19.

