SISTERS – The La Grande volleyball squad was on the road early Saturday, Sept. 17, for a trip to Sisters for tournament action. The morning pool play saw the Tigers placing third to advance to the afternoon bracket play.
La Grande head coach Melinda Becker-Bisenius used the opportunity in Sisters to try a new lineup. Playing in the silver bracket in the afternoon, La Grande fell to Catlin Gabel.
“I am super proud of our efforts in the tournament,” said Becker-Bisenius.
For the day, Ari Myer was 44-for-46 from the service line with eight aces. Aubrey Bisenius was 28-for-29 serving and scored points on four aces.
Dylann Justice recorded 22 assists while going 95-for-99 setting. Makenna Shorts added 36 digs and Rylan Mellinger had 19 offensive kills. Addy Dunlap had 10 blocks.
La Grande (2-8 overall, 0-1 4A Greater Oregon League) will have a few days in the practice gym before taking to the road to meet Ontario (2-4 overall) on Thursday, Sept. 22, as both teams look for that initial league victory.
COVE 3, PINE EAGLE 0
COVE — The Leopards improved the team’s 1A Old Oregon League record to 2-3 with a three-set victory over Pine Eagle on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Cove.
The match started well for Cove as the Leopards swept the first set, 25-5, and followed with a 25-9 win in the second set. The day was over quickly as Cove took the match win with a 25-11 third set.
Cove (4-6 overall, 2-3 league) will depart for league play for a match on Friday, Sept. 23, hosting 2A Enterprise (6-5 overall) for a 1 p.m. match.
FINAL DAY OF TOURNAMENT TOUGH FOR JOSEPH
NORTH POWDER — After playing to a 1-2 record during the first day of the East/West Classic, the Joseph volleyball squad endured a difficult final day of the tournament in North Powder on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Starting the morning early, the Eagles battled in a three-set match before falling to Adrian, 2-1. Joseph grabbed a first set win, 25-14, but fell in the second set, 25-18. In the third and deciding set, the Eagles were downed 15-11.
Just a short time later, Joseph was again involved in a three-set match, falling to Grant Union. After the Prospectors took the first set, 25-20, the Eagles fought back to take the second set, 25-21. Joseph again fell in the third set, 16-14.
Joseph wrapped up the tournament with a two-set loss to Open Door Christian Academy, 25-14 and 25-15.
Joseph (4-9 overall, 1-1 1A Old Oregon League) returns for a home game on Thursday, Sept. 22, with an Old Oregon League match against Imbler (9-7 overall, 2-1 league). The first serve is scheduled for 5 p.m.
HUSKIES FINISH 2-1 AT RIVERSIDE TOURNAMENT
BOARDMAN — Facing a combination of 2A and 3A opponents, Elgin finished the Riverside Tournament with a 2-1 record after play ended on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Boardman.
The Huskies started the tournament with a 25-19, 25-21 victory over the host Riverside Pirates. Elgin followed it up with an additional straight set win over Umatilla (25-21, 25-21). Elgin’s lone loss came in the final match, a 2-0 loss at the hands of Irrigon. The Knights took identical 25-18 wins in both sets.
Elgin (2-5 overall, 0-2 1A Old Oregon League) is back in nonleague action on Tuesday, Sept. 20, with a road match at Enterprise (6-5 overall). First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m.
IMBLER FINISHES WITH 3-3 RECORD AT TOURNAMENT
NORTH POWDER – After a 1-2 record on Friday, Sept. 16, while taking part in the East/West Classic, Imbler wrapped up day two of tournament play with a 2-1 record on Sept. 17 to finish the tournament 3-3.
The Panthers started the morning with a 2-0 loss to Damascus Christian, falling 25-18 and 25-13. The day improved as Imbler downed Union, 25-20 and 25-7. The Panthers completed the tournament with a 25-12, 25-16 victory over Wallowa before boarding the bus to head home.
Imbler (9-7 overall, 2-1 1A Old Oregon League) is back on the bus on Thursday, Sept. 22, for a trip to Joseph for league action against the Eagles (4-9 overall, 1-1 league).
BADGERS END TOURNAMENT WITH 4-1 MARK
NORTH POWDER — In addition to handling all the hosting duties of the East/West Classic over two days, the Powder Valley volleyball team wrapped up the tournament with an overall 4-1 record.
The Badgers swept action on Friday, Sept. 16, and started the second day on Sept. 17 with a quick 2-0 victory over Adrian, 25-20 and 25-22. On the final match of the tournament, Powder Valley suffered their lone loss of the tournament, a 2-0 defeat to Damascus Christian. The Badgers fell 25-19 and 25-20.
Powder Valley (9-3 overall, 3-0 1A Old Oregon League) is not back on the court until Friday, Sept. 23, with a trip to Wallowa (2-10 overall, 2-2 league) for a league match. First serve is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
UNION STRUGGLES THROUGH EAST/WEST CLASSIC
NORTH POWDER — The Union volleyball team finished up a tough weekend of play in the East/West Classic without a victory on Saturday, Sept. 17.
After falling in three matches on Sept. 16, the Bobcats started play on Sept. 17 with a 2-0 loss to Damascus Christian (25-14, 25-21). Later that same morning, Union met Wallowa with the match going three sets before the Cougars downed the Bobcats, 2-1. In the final match for Union, Imbler walked away with a 25-20, 25-7 victory.
Union (1-8 overall, 1-1 1A Old Oregon League) will be on the road on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in nonleague action at Grant Union (7-5 overall).
COUGARS FINISH WEEKEND TOURNAMENT
NORTH POWDER — The Wallowa volleyball team finished up two days of tournament play on Saturday, Sept. 17, in the East/West Classic in North Powder.
After dropping three games on Sept. 16, Wallowa started play Sept. 17 with a victory over Union, 2-1. Celebrating the win, the Cougars next hit the court versus Open Door Christian Academy, falling 25-14 and 27-25. Wallowa ended the tournament with a loss to Imbler, 25-12 and 25-16.
Wallowa (2-10 overall, 2-2 1A Old Oregon League) will make the trip back to Powder Valley on Friday, Sept. 23, for a league matchup versus the Badgers (9-3 overall, 3-0 league).
