UNION — The Union volleyball continued to down league opponents, sweeping Griswold, 3-0, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to extend the Bobcats winning streak to five matches.
The lone 1A Old Oregon League loss for Union came back on Sept. 9 to Pilot Rock/Ukiah.
Union (6-11 overall, 5-1 OOL) jumps out of league action on Oct. 8 for a busy day in the Bobcat gym. Starting at 12:30 p.m., Union will host 2A Stanfield (9-4 overall) followed by a match against 2A Weston-McEwen (10-7 overall) with the first serve scheduled for 4 p.m.
IRRIGON 3, ENTERPRISE 2
IRRIGON – Enterprise dropped its fourth-straight match, falling to Irrigon, 3-2, in 2A Blue Mountain Conference action on Thursday, Oct. 6, in Irrigon.
Enterprise started the match off with a 25-23 victory, but allowed the Knights to take a 25-14 second-set win. The third set went into extra points after a back-and-forth battle between the two teams with the Outlaws finally pulling out the 26-24 victory.
Enterprise was close to finishing the match in the fourth set, again a set going into extra points, after Irrigon and Enterprise went back and forth. The Knights were able to pull away and tie up the match in the fourth set with a 27-25 victory. In the fifth and final set, the Knights dominated 15-2 for the match win.
The loss drops Enterprise to an overall record of 8-10 and keeps the Outlaws winless in conference play with a 0-6 record. Enterprise will jump back to nonleague action on Oct. 7 with a home match against Cove (8-9 overall).
POWDER VALLEY 3, WALLOWA 0
POWDER VALLEY — Wallowa closed out its regular season with a 3-0 loss to league-leading Powder Valley on Thursday, Oct. 6, in Powder Valley.
The Badgers started the match with a 25-17 victory over the Cougars, followed by a 25-18 second-set win. The Badgers closed out the match with a 25-16 decision in the third set.
Wallowa finishes with the regular season with a 5-18 overall record and a 3-7 mark in 1A Old Oregon League.
Powder Valley (16-6 overall, 8-0) remains league perfect and will travel to Imbler on Oct. 7 to take on the Panthers (13-9 overall, 5-2 league).
