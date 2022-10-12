UNION — Playing before the Bobcats fans, the Union volleyball team rolled to an easy 3-0 victory over Elgin on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in 1A Old Oregon League action.
The night went quickly as Union took the first set, 25-5, followed by a 25-11 second-set win. The match was completed as the Bobcats downed the Huskies, 25-17, in the third set.
Union (7-12 overall, 5-1 OOL) may have a longer night on Oct. 13 as the Bobcats host Echo (12-7 overall, 9-0 OOL), the Old Oregon League’s co-leader.
Elgin (5-13 overall, 1-6 OOL) is also in action on Oct. 13 with a league trip to Prairie City (18-6 overall, 3-2 OOL).
COVE 3, PILOT ROCK/UKIAH 1
COVE — The Cove volleyball squad grabbed the team’s second consecutive nonleague victory with a 3-1 win over Pilot Rock/Ukiah on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Cove.
The Rockets did make the night interesting, winning the first set 25-20 before the Leopards evened up the match with a 25-18 victory in the second set. With an identical 25-18 point tally, the Leopards took the third set and closed out the match in the fourth set, 25-19.
The victory pushes Cove to .500 in the overall record, standing at 10-10 to go with a 3-5 1A Old Oregon League record. The Leopards return to the home court on Oct. 13 with a match against Pine Eagle (0-12 overall, 0-9 OOL).
IMBLER 3, JOSEPH 1
IMBLER — The Imbler volleyball team grabbed a 1A Old Oregon League victory over Joseph on Tuesday, Oct. 11, by a score of 3-1, playing before the Panthers fans.
The Eagles startled those in attendance for Imbler as Joseph grabbed the first set victory, 25-22. The Panthers evened up the match with a second-set victory, 25-20. Imbler cruised in the third set, using the momentum from the second set to win 25-17. The fourth and final set of the match went to the Panthers, 25-22.
“Our middles, Jayda Cant and Elidia Rivas, had an awesome match,” Imbler head coach Jennifer Teeter said.
Both Cant and Rivas ended the night with eight kills and eight blocks each. Rachael Stirewalt led the offense with 19 kills and was dominant from the service line, going 22-for-23 with three aces.
Harvest Coston added 11 kills in the Old Oregon League win and Alex Patton exited the court after 46 assists.
“Sadie Bingaman and Alyssa Jennings both played strong defense tonight,” Teeter said.
The victory boosts Imbler to a 15-10 overall record and a 7-3 league record. The Panthers host Adrian (10-6 overall) on Oct. 14 in nonleague action.
Joseph (10-11 overall, 5-3 league) has some work ahead as the Eagle travel to Powder Valley to take on the league-leading Badgers (19-6 overall, 9-0 OOL) on Oct. 13.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.