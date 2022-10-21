BAKER CITY — Two of the Old Oregon League’s berths to the 1A state playoffs already have been claimed.
By the end of the day Saturday, Oct. 22, the remaining two spots, as well as the league’s seeds, will be set as the OOL district tournament concludes at Baker High School.
Joseph and Nixyaawii, the No. 3 seeds from their respective divisions of the OOL, advanced to the quarterfinals, to be played early Saturday, in matchups against No. 2 seeds Union and Imbler, respectively. Joseph advanced with a sweep of Pilot Rock Oct. 18, while Nixyaawii took down Cove in four sets that same night.
The quarterfinal contests will determine the final two seeds to the state playoffs. Echo and Powder Valley already have clinched two seeds as the top teams in their divisions.
“I feel good about where our girls are at,” Powder Valley head coach Marji Lind said. “They’re focused and motivated and everybody is healthy. That’s a good part. They’re excited and focused. They’ve got some goals in mind. They are working hard to get those things accomplished.”
The OSAA is taking 32 teams to the state playoffs in 1A volleyball, an increase from the 24-team setup that had been in place since 2006. As a result, each of the eight leagues in 1A is sending one more team to the state playoffs.
The morning contests of Joseph (12-12 overall) vs. Union (10-13), and Nixyaawii (12-6) vs. Imbler (16-10) will determine the final two teams to advance to state. The winner of Joseph and Union will face Powder Valley in one semifinal, while Echo will face the Nixyaawii/Imbler winner in the other semifinal.
The semifinal winners meet later Oct. 22 to determine first and second place, while the losing teams square off for third and fourth.
Imbler enters having won seven of the last nine matches, and the effort of the Panthers has pleased head coach Jennifer Teeter.
“Our team has displayed a strong work ethic and continuous improvement throughout the season,” she said. “The team has also demonstrated perseverance and mental toughness as we have battled strong opponents. I am proud of our finish in a strong league.”
Union, meanwhile, attained its No. 2 seed after a slow start, one that saw the Bobcats sitting at 1-11. Since then, Union has won nine of 11 matches.
“With a new program, with a new coach, we started off a little rocky,” first-year coach Madison Elliott said. “These girls have developed a little bit over time. Going in, it will hopefully be some redemption considering we lost ot them in the crossover tournament. We have gotten a lot stronger as a team.”
Joseph and Union already have faced each other this fall, with the Eagles winning a league crossover match in four sets on Sept. 24 in Joseph. Elliott said her team has grown mentally since that first match with Joseph.
“I feel like these girls have a better head on their shoulders, and they play more as a team than they did at the beginning of the season,” she said.
Imbler and Nixyaawii also played a league crossover that day, with the Panthers sweeping the Golden Eagles in a contest in North Powder.
“We are excited for the opportunity to compete at the district tournament,” Teeter said. “Nixyaawii has had a great season and we know we will need to play well to defeat them. It is obviously a big game and the team has been working hard to prepare all week.”
Should Echo and Powder Valley meet in the championship, the contest would provide a rubber match of sorts as the teams, both of which went 10-0 in OOL play, split two nonleague contests. On Sept. 24, the Badgers swept Echo in three sets in the league crossover. A week later, at a tournament at Damascus Christian, the Cougars returned the favor by downing Powder Valley in two sets.
While any given day a team can play well and rise to the level needed to win the district title, Lind believes four teams at the district tournament have shown consistency throughout the season and could claim the top spot.
“I think there is definitely a top four that are there, and out of those top four, looking at consistencies, there are four teams there that have consistently played well and vied for the top spot,” she said. “There are two teams there that have been a bit more inconsistent, but again, any given day.”
The winner of the championship contest is guaranteed a home contest in the first round of the playoffs. The matchups will be set entirely based on the OSAA rankings, another change from the 24-team bracket which had predetermined league matchups in the first round.
