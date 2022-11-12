LA GRANDE — In addition to a second-place finish in the Greater Oregon League this season, La Grande can also add the names of four players to all-team honors as the listing was released Friday, Nov. 11, by the coaches of the Greater Oregon League.
Two Tigers, both juniors, received first-team honors. Makenna Shorts joins Ari Meyers on the listing that includes three Baker players, two from Pendleton and a single Ontario player.
The second team includes La Grande junior Rylan Mellinger and senior Addy Dunlap.
After winning the league title and placing fifth in the state 4A tournament, the coaches voted Baker senior Jozie Ramos as player of the year and Baker coach Ali Abrego as coach of the year. Both repeated this year after receiving the same honors last season in the league voting.
The first team includes: Ramos (Baker, senior), Makenzie Flanagan (Baker, senior), Taylor Dalton (Baker, senior), Shorts and Myer, Josie Jenness (Pendleton, sophomore), Keirson Spencer (Pendleton, junior) and Angelina Herrera (Ontario, senior).
The second team includes: Avery Kribaun (Pendleton, junior), Lexie Willman (Pendelton, sophomore), Kira Evans (Ontario, junior), Dunlap and Mellinger, Campbell Vanderwiele (Baker, senior), Safia Hanson (Baker, sophomore) and Kaydence Thomas (Baker, sophomore).
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.