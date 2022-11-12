LA GRANDE — In addition to a second-place finish in the Greater Oregon League this season, La Grande can also add the names of four players to all-team honors as the listing was released Friday, Nov. 11, by the coaches of the Greater Oregon League.

Two Tigers, both juniors, received first-team honors. Makenna Shorts joins Ari Meyers on the listing that includes three Baker players, two from Pendleton and a single Ontario player.

