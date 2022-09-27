ONTARIO — On the road for a makeup match previously called off due to lack of officials, the La Grande volleyball team dominated Ontario, 3-0, in a Greater Oregon League contest on Monday, Sept. 26, in Ontario.
The two Tigers’ squads played close in the first set with the score tied on four occasions early in the set. Knotted up for the final time at 13-all, La Grande started to pull away. An Ontario error handed the Tigers a 25-20 victory.
La Grande carried the momentum from the first set into game two, quickly building a 5-0 lead. The Ontario offense could not get going and La Grande led at one point, 15-3. Like in the first set, an Ontario error was the final point as La Grande cruised, 25-10.
Ontario started the third set on the right note, leading early 3-1. La Grande fought back to tie the score three times and took the lead for good at the 5-4 mark. Closing out the match, an Ontario error resulted in a La Grande win, 25-11 and a trip home with the GOL victory.
“We played well tonight and are getting better each match,” said La Grande senior Makenna Shorts. “This team believes we can win every time we set foot on the court.”
Shorts had three ace serves in the win.
“We showed great energy tonight,” said senior Addy Dunlap. “We worked well together and communicated in all three sets.”
Dunlap, along with Rylan Mellinger and Belle Neer, led the offense in kills. Dylann Justice had 11 assists and Mellinger added 11 digs. Dunlap, along with her kills, contributed seven digs.
La Grande (3-10 overall, 1-1 league) now has one week on the practice court as the next match is not scheduled until Tuesday, Oct. 4 with a home contest with Pendleton (3-6 overall, 0-1 league). The first serve goes up at 6:30 p.m.
