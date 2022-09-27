La Grande-Ontario volleyball

La Grande’s Makenna Shorts returns an Ontario shot backed up by Joscelin Hafer during the Tigers sweep of Ontario on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

 John Braese/EasternOregonSports.com

ONTARIO — On the road for a makeup match previously called off due to lack of officials, the La Grande volleyball team dominated Ontario, 3-0, in a Greater Oregon League contest on Monday, Sept. 26, in Ontario.

The two Tigers’ squads played close in the first set with the score tied on four occasions early in the set. Knotted up for the final time at 13-all, La Grande started to pull away. An Ontario error handed the Tigers a 25-20 victory.

