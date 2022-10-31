MARSHFIELD — Traveling to take on the top-ranked 4A team in the state, the La Grande volleyball team faced a monumental task after making bracket play as the No. 16 seed. Walking into the Marshfield Pirate gym, the Tigers faced a team with a 20-3 overall record and the top seed in the 4A OSAA volleyball bracket.
The Pirates put an end to the La Grande season, downing the Tigers 3-0 on Saturday, Oct. 29. Marshfield dominated the first set, winning 25-4 while the Tigers made a small run in the second set before the Pirates won, 25-14. In the third and final set, Marshfield ended the La Grande season with a 25-11 win.
“Marshfield executed well and is a powerful team,” said La Grande coach Melinda Becker-Bisenius. “The girls were nervous in the first game and the score reflected that. We settled down and actually led in the second set a few times and competed well. Marshfield is just a dominant team.”
La Grande ends the season with a 6-15 overall record to go with a 3-3 4A Greater Oregon League record. The Tigers finished second in league play behind Baker.
Looking back on the season, Becker-Bisenius is pleased with how the team faced and tackled adversity.
“The week two injury to Carlee Jensen forced us to change our lineup around and girls were forced into new positions,” she said. “We made the top 16 in the state and that is something to say.”
La Grande will start next season without the services of seniors Makenna Shorts, Brielle Hood, Jensen, Jocelin Hafer, Ari Myer and Addy Dunlap.
“We lose some key seniors to graduation,” Becker-Bisenius said. “They will be missed.”
That being said, next year’s team will feature a group that have seen the court together since third grade.
“Our junior varsity and junior varsity two squads have played well this season and will be a good group coming into next season,” Becker-Bisenius said. “I am already starting to work on next year.”
