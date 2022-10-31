MARSHFIELD — Traveling to take on the top-ranked 4A team in the state, the La Grande volleyball team faced a monumental task after making bracket play as the No. 16 seed. Walking into the Marshfield Pirate gym, the Tigers faced a team with a 20-3 overall record and the top seed in the 4A OSAA volleyball bracket.

The Pirates put an end to the La Grande season, downing the Tigers 3-0 on Saturday, Oct. 29. Marshfield dominated the first set, winning 25-4 while the Tigers made a small run in the second set before the Pirates won, 25-14. In the third and final set, Marshfield ended the La Grande season with a 25-11 win.

