REDMOND — After two full days of action, the Elgin wrestling team placed fifth in the 2A/1A division with the combined team of Enterprise/Wallowa finishing sixth at the Oregon Classic Duels in Redmond.

Elgin started their action off on Friday, Jan. 13, with a 54-12 win over North Lake. The Cougars followed with a 48-36 victory over Kennedy and finished Jan. 13 action with a 40-36 loss to Central Linn.

