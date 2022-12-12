LA GRANDE — A highlight for any wrestling parent would be watching their child win a tournament.
LHS wrestling coach Klel Carson has seen that many times, most recently as Kai Carson won the 126-pound bracket at the Muilenburg Saturday, Dec. 10, to spearhead a Tigers’ team championship.
But there was an added element that made it special for the longtime coach.
Kai Carson won his match at almost the exact same time as when Delia Gulzow won the 125-pound title for La Grande in the inaugural Safeway Girls Buckle Classic.
The championship round of the two tournaments were wrestled side-by-side in the LHS gym, meaning everyone in attendance got to witness the two La Grande seniors’ nearly simultaneous win.
Carson pinned Burns' Kale Cornell in 3:30 — one of three championships by the La Grande boys. Gulzow, meanwhile, pinned Holland Wieber, of Eagle, at 3:33 for her championship, which helped pace the Tiger girls to a third-place finish in the first-ever Buckle Classic.
“It was cool to have Delia and Kai win together basically at the same time,” Klel Carson said, noting he has watched the two grow as wrestlers over the years. “That was a pretty neat moment for me.”
LHS girls coach Krystal Fabricante was happy for Gulzow’s effort in winning the home tournament.
“It was really exciting seeing Delia being able to wrestle in front of her home crowd,” she said.
The early rounds of the tournaments were wrestled at two locations — the Muilenburg at LHS and the Classic next door at Central Elementary School.
But the finals were wrestled together at LHS. Carson said there were some logistic details that needed sorted out in planning to run the two tournaments — and two finals — together.
“It was different, but I thought it was pretty neat,” Carson said.
The Muilenburg, as it has been for decades, was a major draw. In all, 20 teams competed, including two last-minute entries in Enterprise and Pendleton. Travel to the tournament they were supposed to get to Dec. 9 was halted due to a closure of Interstate 84, so the two were added to the Muilenburg.
“It was kind of crazy, but we did get it started,” Carson said.
The Safeway Buckle Classic saw 16 teams and more than 70 athletes in its first running, and Fabricante was encouraged by the turnout for the tournament.
“I think it’s a really good outcome," Fabricante said. "We’re seeing the numbers, we’re seeing girls that are getting involved with wrestling and showing up to compete, which is great.”
Carson said the number of girls who competed shows the growth in girls wrestling since Delia Gulzow’s sister, Bella, was the first girl on the team several years back.
“To get 70 is a lot. You think about Bella, (when) we had her on the team she was the only girl for that year. And she wrestled boys,” he said. “Now most teams have at least a girl on the team.”
In addition to Delia Gulzow’s championship, the LHS girls had several top efforts, highlighted by a third-place finish by Kierstyn Azure in the combined 100-105 bracket, and a third-place from Kaitlin Brock at 155. In addition, three fourth-place finishes, four fifths and two sixths helped La Grande land third in its home tournament — and first among Oregon schools — with 192 points.
“I think we did really well as a team, and I think we could do even better,” Fabricante said, noting several wrestlers were out due to illness. “Even with the 13 girls that I did have this weekend, they competed really well, but it being the second week of competition there is still room for improvement. I’m excited to push through that.”
The LHS boys added championships from two freshmen, Colton Livingston (113) over Weiser’s Charlie Nevarez, and Tommy Belding (132) over Bishop Kelly’s Jake Castagneto. Ridge Kehr (152), Cole Shafer (170) and Wyatt Livingston (182) all were runners-up.
Those results, in addition to seven more top-four efforts, paced LHS to 406.5 points, a win over second-place Weiser by 126 points.
The depth encourages Carson, especially as LHS performed at that level with three returning state placers not competing over the weekend.
“I’m excited about that, just knowing what that might mean for where we are at,” he said.
Other local placers at the Muilenburg were Gen Wintersteen of Elgin, taking second at 160, Gabe Hasbell of Elgin taking third at 160, and Joe Lathrop of Elgin taking third at 182.
Meanwhile, in the Girls Buckle Classic, Imbler’s Lucy Camacho placed third at 170, Enterprise’s Gloria Nasralla placed fourth at 140-145, and Union’s Jenna Denton placed fifth at 155.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.