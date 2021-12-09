ELGIN — Lee Fincher has had a hand in building the Elgin wrestling team to this moment.
The fourth-year head coach spent many long hours helping each step of the way as young boys first learned how to get in a wrestling stance all the way to this season. One that comes with hopes and expectations.
The Huskies return a strong core of wrestlers led by junior state runner-up Joe Lathrop and two other returning state qualifiers in junior Gabe Hasbell and Reece McConnell, the lone senior on the team.
“I coached the middle school for two years and the club team for 10,” Fincher said. “I have state title aspirations for all of those guys. They feed off each other and work hard every single day. I think it is completely reasonable for them to be in the mix.”
The Huskies had just six wrestlers take the mat last year, but Elgin is experiencing a bit of a rebirth of wrestling popularity with 19 wrestlers this season, including five female wrestlers.
“That is a huge number, and I don’t know if we have ever had a team that big,” Fincher said.
The Huskies will be without junior Bruce Morehead, a fourth-place state finisher a year ago, because of a shoulder injury.
Fincher is not trying to dampen expectations for his most experience wrestlers, beginning with Lathrop.
“He is going to be pushing for a state title this year and he is hungry,” said Fincher of his 170-pounder. “He is the captain of the team and a great student.”
Lathrop is a two-time district champion who brings a pace and intensity on his feet that is hard for opponents to deal with. Lathrop, like his teammates, is focusing on his conditioning in the preseason as well as his ability to score in scramble positions.
Hasbell, McConnell, Gen Wintersteen and sophomore Ty McLaughlin round out the nucleus for the Huskies. Hasbell and Wintersteen will wrestle at 160 while McLaughlin and McConnell are at 152 and 145, respectively. It makes for an intense environment in the wrestling room.
“Iron sharpens iron and our room is very competitive,” said Fincher. “They are really grinding it out every day in the room and that is awesome.”
Elgin has had numerous state champions over the years, but it has been more than a decade since a Husky had his hand raised in the final match of a season.
Fincher has coached several wrestlers since they were 7 on the club Team Xtreme squad. It has brought a closeness to the team and helped several of the younger wrestlers transition faster by seeing the standard that is being set.
The Huskies hope to have nearly a full lineup by district time and will have good depth at most weights. Phoenix Schultze and Aiden Johnson are two new faces that could make an impact at 106 and 138, respectively.
“The number of kids is huge because the first year I took over I had three kids,” Fincher said. “A big part of the growth is that the core guys are good guys, and other kids just want to be around that and involved. We have a family atmosphere.”
The Huskies are aiming for a team district title after taking third a year ago. To do that they will likely have to go through traditional power Culver, the defending 2A state champion.
The Huskies begin the season Dec. 3 at the Perry Burlison Tournament at Cascade High School. The tournament has its own girls division, something Fincher will continue to pursue as interest grows on his team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.