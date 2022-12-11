LA GRANDE — Led by three individual champions, the La Grande wrestling team not only hosted, but won the team title at the Muilenburg Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 10, in La Grande.
Colton Livingston was the first to claim a title, pinning Weiser, Idaho’s, Charlie Nevarez in the title round at the 3 minute, 33 second mark in the 113-pound classification. Livingston is now 6-1 early in the season.
Wrestling at 126 pounds, Kai Carson remains perfect on the year and a Muilenberg champion after pinning Burns’ Kale Cornell in the title match.
For Tommy Belding, the title was a little more difficult as his match versus Bishop Kelly’s Jake Castagneto was forced into extra time before Belding took a 4-2 decision. Belding, like Carson, is perfect for the year at 8-0.
In addition to the three champions, La Grande picked up points from second place finishers Ridge Kehr (152 pounds), Cole Shafer (170 pounds) and Wyatt Livingston (182 pounds).
The Tigers easily outdistanced second-place Weiser, which finished with 280.5 points, followed by Burns (261.5), Sandy (250.5) and Bishop Kelly (244.5), of Boise, Idaho. Elgin finished just outside of the top 10, posting 96 team points to place 11th, while Enterprise (56) placed 14th, Union/Cove (14) finished 18th and Imbler (6) placed 20th.
Gen Wintersteen picked up a second-place finish in the 160-pound division, to lead Elgin.
Wintersteen breezed through the early rounds of competition before meeting up with Bishop Kelly’s Jadon Skellenger in the championship round. For the season, Wintersteen fell to 8-4 after falling by pin to Skellenger.
The Huskies’ Gabe Hasbell finished the tournament in third place at 160 pounds, taking a 3-0 decision over La Grande’s Dominick Carratello in the match to decide third place.
Elgin’s also claimed a third-place showing from Joseph Lathrop in the 182-pound division. In his sixth match of the tournament, Lathrop pinned Barlow’s Boaz Amadio to claim third. Lathrop is now 12-1 for the year.
Enterprise’s Pearce Schnetzky had a tough opening two rounds at 138 pounds, dropping both matches. Moved to the consolation bracket, Schnetzky went on to win his next four matches to take the consolation title.
Tegan Evans won his first match at 152 pounds but fell in his second time on the mat. Like Schnetzky, Evans then went on to win his next four matches and claim the consolation title for the Outlaws.
Kadyn Trick was the lone representative for Imbler, opening the tournament with a win at 152 pounds before falling in the second round. After moving to the consolation bracket, Trick put up two more wins before losing in the fourth round of consolation to Enterprise’s Tegan Evans by 11-2 major decision.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.