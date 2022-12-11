LA GRANDE — Led by three individual champions, the La Grande wrestling team not only hosted, but won the team title at the Muilenburg Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 10, in La Grande.

Colton Livingston was the first to claim a title, pinning Weiser, Idaho’s, Charlie Nevarez in the title round at the 3 minute, 33 second mark in the 113-pound classification. Livingston is now 6-1 early in the season.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.