PORTLAND — It seemed a promising start to the 4A/3A/2A/1A girls state tournament was going to get away from the La Grande Tigers.
But a strong recovery saw five LHS wrestlers reach the podium as La Grande secured a fourth-place finish Friday, Feb. 24, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
"For me, seeing them perform their matches, their wrestling styles, that’s exactly what I wanted to see,” head coach Krystal Fabricante said.
Lyndie Isaacson (105 pounds) Delia Gulzow (120) and Paige Allen (130) all reached the semifinal round of the tournament, and early on La Grande was keeping pace with La Pine, Baker and Sweet Home, all of whom were at the top of the team leaderboard.
But after the trio went winless in the semifinal round and fell to the consolation bracket, a trophy appeared out of reach, especially at La Grande fell to around 10th in the team rankings.
“I think with it being an eight-man bracket, you kind of have to go into these tournaments knowing anything can happen. Upsets happen,” Fabricante said. “Sometimes that changes the mentality of how well they are going to battle through the matches. I let them know that regardless of that outcome you have to come back and battle.”
The Tigers did indeed battle back. In the end, three wrestlers — Kierstyn Azure (100), Isaacson and Gulzow all placed third, while Allen and Kaitlin Brock (155) placed fourth, boosting La Grande to a total of 63 points and fourth place behind state champion La Pine (77 points) and co-runners-up Baker and Sweet Home (71).
“Definitely a little bit nervous after semis,” Fabricante said. “We weren’t scoring from those semis matches, so we had to come back and start earning some points on our end.”
Isaacson earned a quarterfinal win via forfeit, then in her first time on the mat, dropped a close 9-8 decision to Sweet Home's Kendra Jamison. But she followed with consecutive pins, including over Willamina's Zoe Brewer for third.
Lowell's Kaili Kirkhart topped Gulzow in the semifinals in the senior’s only setback of the day, but like Isaacson, she bounced back for third, finishing with a pin of Sweet Home’s Zoey Erevia. Gulzow earned all three of her wins by fall.
“With that (semifinal) not going the way they hoped it would go, they still had the mentality to battle,” Fabricante said. “They’re still working their way up onto the podium.”
Azure recovered from a first-round loss to win three close matches in a row to take third. She took two by decision, then earned a 3-1 sudden victory over North Valley’s Sarah Gonzales for third place.
Allen and Brock both finished 2-2 on the day. Allen dropped her semifinal match, then recovered with a 6-0 decision over Oakland's Aurianna Van Houten before falling in the third-place match. Brock overcame a first-round loss to win two in a row by fall, including one over Hannah Henderson of Harrisburg to secure a place in the third-place match.
Very proud of the girls and the amount of work that they did,” she said.
