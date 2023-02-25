DSC_3991.JPG
Buy Now

La Grande’s Delia Gulzow, left, placed third on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at 120 pounds during the 4A/3A/2A/1A girls state tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

 The Observer, File

PORTLAND — It seemed a promising start to the 4A/3A/2A/1A girls state tournament was going to get away from the La Grande Tigers.

But a strong recovery saw five LHS wrestlers reach the podium as La Grande secured a fourth-place finish Friday, Feb. 24, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.