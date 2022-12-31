LA GRANDE — The group "Oregon Wrestling" released its initial rankings of 2022-23 on Thursday, Dec. 29, and several La Grande wrestlers were included in the 4A division statewide.
At 106 pounds, sophomore Bobby Gulzow is ranked third after compiling a 7-4 record. Freshman Bragen Anderson, with a 9-5 record, is ranked seventh.
Freshman Colton Livingston has only a single loss for the season at 113 pounds and is ranked sixth.
Junior Mason Wolcott has wrestled his way to an 11-5 record to date and is ranked fifth in the 120-pound class.
Undefeated at 126 pounds with a 14-0 record, junior Kai Carson is the top-ranked 4A wrestler in the state at 126 pounds. Delia Gulzow, a senior and sporting a 4-0 record, is ranked fifth. Still at 126 pounds, senior Landon Perry is ranked 10th after a 3-3 showing.
La Grande freshman Tommy Belding is off to a 12-2 start at 132 pounds and ranked second.
After only six matches and a 3-3 record, senior Joshua Collins is ranked second in the 138-pound division. Junior Tavian Kehr holds down fifth with a 9-4 record.
After a perfect 4-0 start to the year at 145 pounds, junior Jaxson Leonard holds down the fourth-place ranking.
At 152 pounds, junior Ridge Kehr is ranked second with an 8-3 record. One spot behind Kehr, senior Brysen Penaloza is ranked third with a 7-3 record. In ninth is junior Preston Westenskow with a 12-2 showing.
Eli Bisenius holds down the third spot in the rankings at 160 pounds after wrestling to a 12-4 record. Ranked fifth, senior Dominick Carratello has an 8-4 record.
Tiger senior Cole Shafer currently holds a 9-3 record and is ranked third in the 170-pound division. Fellow senior Jared Isaacson holds down sixth in the rankings with an 8-4 record.
Looking at 182 pounds, senior Wyatt Livingston is ranked second after a 9-3 record for the season.
Ranked fifth at 195 pounds, senior Jarett Armstrong holds down a 9-4 record.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.