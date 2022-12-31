LA GRANDE — The group "Oregon Wrestling" released its initial rankings of 2022-23 on Thursday, Dec. 29, and several La Grande wrestlers were included in the 4A division statewide.

At 106 pounds, sophomore Bobby Gulzow is ranked third after compiling a 7-4 record. Freshman Bragen Anderson, with a 9-5 record, is ranked seventh.

