KAUILUA KONA, Hi – The La Grande wrestling team spent part of the holiday break in sunny Kailua Kona, Hawaii, and the Tigers rolled over four teams in duals action, claiming the title in the Magma Division in the “Battle of the Lava.”
La Grande started out the tournament with a 78-6 win over the Kealakehe Warriors. Victorious Tigers included Bragen Anderson, Bobby Gulzow, Colton Livingston, Mason Wolcott, Kai Carson, Tommy Belding, Joshua Collins, Brysen Penaloza, Ridge Kehr. Eli Bisenius, Cole Shafer, Jarett Armstrong and Kenai Huff.
La Grande followed up with a rout of the ABC team, 72-3. Tiger winners were Anderson, Gulzow, Livingston, Wolcott, Carson, Belding, Collins, Preston Westenskow, Bisenius, Shafer, Armstrong, and Huff.
The Tigers continued to dominate the competition, rolling 75-6 over the Waiakea Boys. The Tigers saw wins come from Anderson, Gulzow, Dallin Perry, Wolcott, Michael Gisi, Belding, Collins, Penaloza, Kehr, Dominick Carratello, Shafer, Armstrong and Huff.
The Tigers made the tournament a clean sweep of victories, downing the Hilo Boys 75-6. The final round saw Tigers wins come from Anderson, Gulzow, Perry, Wolcott, Belding, Carson, Collins, Westenskow, Carratello, Bisenius, Shafer, Armstrong and Huff.
