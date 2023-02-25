PORTLAND — A year ago, Joe Lathrop came up just short of his goal of winning a state championship match.
The “hungry” wrestler reached that goal, Friday, Feb. 24, and in the process did something no Elgin wrestler had done in 16 years.
Lathrop wrapped up a dominant senior season by securing the 182-pound championship in the OSAA 2A/1A state tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum with a second-round victory over Colton’s Nolan Earls, and in the process helped Elgin bring home a trophy for a fourth-place state finish.
“I was really hungry this year, ended up having a 46-1 overall record,” he said. “I’m truly satisfied.”
The win cemented a nearly season for Lathrop as he became Elgin’s first wrestling state champion since Jake Kennedy in 2007, who won a title at 135 for the Elgin/Imbler co-op.
In 2022, Lathrop reached the final match, but lost there in a close 7-4 decision to Culver’s Isaiah Toomey at 160 pounds.
He immediately sought to improve, driven by the desire to reach the pinnacle of wrestling.
“Right after state my junior year I hit the weight room harder than ever,” he said. “My workouts were insane. I wanted to gain as much muscle as possible.”
It paid off all season, and on Feb. 24. He secured pins in both his matches to get to the final against Earls. There, he opened up an 8-2 lead thanks to three takedowns and a nearfall before Earls was forced out of the match due to an injury with 28 seconds left in the second round.
Lathrop, though, said he didn’t earn the title alone.
“I would not be a state champion without my wrestling room,” he said. “I (credit) my teammates for making me a state champion.”
Head coach Lee Fincher said Lathrop was “absolutely on fire” the entire season.
“He was the hungriest kid I’ve ever coached. I never felt more confidence than I did going into that finals match,” he said. “He was an absolute terror. He’s just a very driven young man.”
He wasn’t the only Husky to have a strong day, either. In fact, five Elgin wrestlers placed as the team scored 99 points to place fourth, behind only Illinois Valley (154), Culver (149.5) and Toledo (111.5).
“Culver and Illinois Valley had almost three times as many as we did, but when you place five out of six like we did, that’s big,” Fincher said.
Bruce Morehead claimed consecutive pins to reach the 195 final, but settled for second after dropping the title bout to Toledo's Ash Blomstrom, 8-2.
“Bruce has only really been able to wrestle a season and a half (in) his career,” Fincher said. “For him to get in the finals, we were super proud of how he did.”
Both Gabe Hasbell (160) and Gen Wintersteen (170) reached the semifinals and ultimately placed third. Hasbell pinned Illinois Valley’s Jozia Williams in the third-place match, and Wintersteen secured an 11-2 major decision over Grant Union’s Alex Finley.
Ty McLaughlin, at 152, went 2-2 and placed fourth, his final match a close 6-4 loss to Willamina’s Austin Johnson, while Sean Peden went 1-2 at 182.
Enterprise/Wallowa sent half of its field of six wrestlers to the semifinal round, then saw all three fall there before two — Lute Ramsden and Gunnar McDowell — recovered to take third place.
Ramsden won two matches to get to the semifinals at 138, an 8-4 decision over Glendale’s Aaron Martin and a third-round pin of Santiam’s Wyatt Dayton. Both Tegan Evans (145) and McDowell (220) had opening-round byes and secured pins in the quarterfinals — Evans over Lowell’s Justus Thurman and McDowell over Myrtle Point’s Jonathan Padgett.
The next round was not kind to Enterprise/Wallowa. Both Ramsden and McDowell were pinned — Ramsden by eventual state champion Ryon Martinho of Illinois Valley and McDowell by runner-up Rhyne Nelson of Willamina — while Evans suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Colton’s Roger Moore.
Evans bowed out of the tournament after being disqualified in his consolation semifinal match, but Ramsden and McDowell recovered. Ramsden needed just 92 seconds to pin Willamina’s Kaden Konovalov, and McDowell took down Heppner’s Cade Cunningham to reach the third-place match.
In the third-place matches, Ramsden won a second bout over Martin, this time pinning him in 1:26 to wrap his career with a dominant performance. McDowell also won his third-place match, but with a bit more drama in a 2-1 sudden victory over Toledo’s Cody Vance.
Ashtyn Irwin, wrestling at 160, collected a win for Enterprise/Wallowa over Crane’s Eli Maley in an elimination match, but fell short of the third-place match, while both James Royes (106) and Trey Charlton (285) dropped both of their matches.
As a team, the Outlaws finished in 10th with 43 points.
Union/Cove’s Sam Platz went 1-2 at 145 pounds, but missed the podium. Imbler’s Gabe Harder, at 285, also went 1-2 at the tournament.
On the girls side, Elgin’s Olivia Farris dropped both her matches in the 105 bracket.
Joseph’s lone representative, Jayden McNall, dropped his two matches at 120 pounds. The fourth-seeded sophomore dropped a close 2-1 decision to Jesus Espinoza of Kennedy and an 8-6 decision to Ethan Green of Illinois Valley.
