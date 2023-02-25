Joe Lathrop
Buy Now

Elgin’s Joe Lathrop, top, wrapped up a dominant senior season on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, by securing the 182-pound championship in the OSAA 2A/1A state tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum with a second-round victory over Colton’s Nolan Earls, and in the process helped Elgin bring home a trophy for a fourth-place state finish.

 By Ronald Bond The Observer

PORTLAND — A year ago, Joe Lathrop came up just short of his goal of winning a state championship match.

The “hungry” wrestler reached that goal, Friday, Feb. 24, and in the process did something no Elgin wrestler had done in 16 years.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.