La Grande's Joshua Collins celebrates while holding the 4A state championship trophy Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. The Tigers won the 4A state championship for the third time in four years.
La Grande's Brysen Penaloza celebrates winning a state championship Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. The Tigers won the 4A state championship for the third time in four years.
La Grande's Joshua Collins, left, and coach Klel Carson celebrate on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. The Tigers won the 4A state championship for the third time in four years.
Rockne Andrew Roll/For The Oregonian
Rockne Andrew Roll/For The Oregonian
PORTLAND — The taste of winning a championship sweet is a flavor known well within the La Grande boys wrestling program, as the Tigers claimed their third 4A state title in four years Friday, Feb. 24. And yet even within that is a newness and a freshness that still brings satisfaction.
“It never gets old,” said senior Josh Collins, who with a first-round pin in the finals repeated as a state champion. The feeling never gets old. It’s a great experience, one of the best moments of my life.”
It’s a feeling that some have felt before, but, on an individual basis, some are finally attaining to for the first time.
Brysen Penaloza, who won his first state title on Friday, has been on the cusp of the finale, but has run into a kryptonite known as the semifinals. He finally broke through that round this year, then took it a step further.
“I was ready for that final match. It was awesome. I’ve made it to the semis every year, and finally got past it this year,” he said.
The seniors have been on all three state-title squads, and each contributed to the championship in some way or another. In all, 14 of La Grande’s 17 wrestlers placed, including 11 in the top three, making it a true team effort. Freshmen, seniors and every grade in between contributed in some way in what head coach Klel Carson said is probably the deepest team he has had.
“A lot of the success comes from practice, having partners to push yourself,” said Kai Carson who, like Collins, repeated as an individual champion. “Even the guys who didn’t place are wrestling through and contributing to our team. Just to have that is super rare. To have a team like that and to be part of it, I’m grateful to be part of a team like that.”
So what has allowed the run of success in recent years? What has led La Grande to becoming a wrestling hub to a level unprecedented in program history?
The head coach pointed to everyone around the program.
“It’s a whole community of people doing a lot of work to achieve this same goal,” he said. “It’s special. When it happens, it’s not an easy thing. We get to where we kind of expect it, and it’s not a bad thing. … When you do the work you can expect to win. At the same time, you gotta be good, lucky and healthy. It’s all gotta come together at the same time. The whole program, youth wrestling, middle school, high school. There’s a lot of people. I don’t know where to start.”
He did hone the comments in some on the work being done at the middle school level, with solid wrestlers being continually churned out.
“The feeder program at the middle school is pretty special,” he said.
There’s also a bond within the team that seems unbreakable, and one that, as long as it remains, should help La Grande to stay as a power for some time.
“I’d say our team chemistry is really good, we’re all sort of a big family,” Collins said.
The head coach noted that the team competed as one this weekend.
“They really wrestled for each other,” he said, “like a family.”
