PORTLAND — The taste of winning a championship sweet is a flavor known well within the La Grande boys wrestling program, as the Tigers claimed their third 4A state title in four years Friday, Feb. 24. And yet even within that is a newness and a freshness that still brings satisfaction.

“It never gets old,” said senior Josh Collins, who with a first-round pin in the finals repeated as a state champion. The feeling never gets old. It’s a great experience, one of the best moments of my life.”

