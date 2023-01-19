La Grande's Jarett Armstrong, left, is shown during a match at the Muilenburg in December 2022. The Tiger wrestling team has been dominant this season, and Armstrong had his own impressive run at the Oregon Classic last weekend, pinning all six opponents he faced in a combined time of 5:21.
La Grande's Jarett Armstrong, left, is shown during a match at the Muilenburg in December 2022. The Tiger wrestling team has been dominant this season, and Armstrong had his own impressive run at the Oregon Classic last weekend, pinning all six opponents he faced in a combined time of 5:21.
La Grande's Josh Collins, shown in a match against Pendleton at Eastern Oregon University, was one of four wrestlers who went 6-0 at the Oregon Classic Jan. 13-14, 2023.
La Grande's Cole Shafer is shown during a match at the Oregon Classic last weekend. La Grande won all six of its duals at the Classic, with the closest a still-dominant 47-22 win over Crook County.
La Grande's Eli Bisenius wrestles during a tournament earlier this season.
REDMOND — The level of dominance shown by the La Grande boys wrestling team at the Oregon Classic Jan. 13-14 has head coach Klel Carson feeling good about where his team stands at roughly the midway point of the season, and is indicative of how strong the team has been so far during the 2022-23 season.
“Feeling really confident (with) where they are wrestling right now,” Carson said after the Tigers won all six duals to win the 4A level of the dual tournament. “We’re still missing some kids through injury, (and) kids stepped up and wrestled well.”
La Grande has put up solid results this winter, as already five wrestlers have 20 or more wins on the season, led by Kai Carson’s perfect 24-0 record. The team has tournament wins at the Muilenburg, the Ranger Classic in Estacada, the Battle on the Lava in Hawaii, in addition to a top-five finish at Tri-State in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Now add the Oregon Classic to the list of tournament titles.
The defending 4A state champions wrapped up the tournament with a dominant 47-22 win over Crook County, registering nine victories over the Cowboys, including six by fall.
“The Oregon Classic really is the official unofficial state championship for dual meets,” Carson said.
Aside from early in the final against Crook County, La Grande was never truly tested on the weekend. Eighteen different wrestlers won a match for the Tigers, and four went 6-0 in six matches. The most dominant wrestler on the weekend was Jarett Armstrong, who pinned his six opponents in a combined time of 5:21. None of his matches took more than 75 seconds, and in four cases, he pinned his competitor in less than a minute.
“I was super impressed with Jarett,” Carson said.
Kai Carson, Josh Collins and Kenai Huff also went 6-0, and a handful of other wrestlers went undefeated in all their matches. Collins and Huff also pinned all six of their opponents, while Carson tallied four wins by fall.
La Grande’s depth was shown over the weekend in the fact that the Tigers could move wrestlers around in weight classes or have different wrestlers compete in a given weight class and not miss a beat. Young athletes as well as upperclassmen dominated.
“This year, our second guys are almost as good, if not better than the first guys,” Klel Carson said. “They were able to prove that this weekend…(by) backing up kids out with injuries.”
The most stunning score on the weekend perhaps was the one in the first dual of the Tigers’ pool, an 81-0 trouncing of Estacada that saw La Grande record 12 wins by fall, one by decision and one by forfeit. The Tigers were a mere three points away from the highest-possible point total.
The routs didn’t stop there, with the Tigers pasting Philomath (63-10) and Marshfield (69-12) in their pool, and opening Saturday with wins over Mazama (69-12) and Tillamook (51-19) to set up the championship match.
In that final, Crook County scored some early wins and was within 17-16 before La Grande rolled out five pins in less than five minutes of mat time. Falls collected by Dominick Carratello, Eli Bisenius, Cole Shafer, Armstrong and Huff changed the tenor of the dual.
“It was a great team effort by everyone,” Carson said of the Crook County dual. “A lot of guys stepped up and got big wins.”
The coach called the win “a good confidence (builder) for our kids to wrestle these teams that have success.”
On the whole, La Grande posted a total of 54 pins in 67 victories on the mat and suffered just 12 defeats (neither win total counts forfeits). Only seven times in two days was a Tiger wrestler pinned.
While the performance was solid and appears to solidify La Grande’s standing as a legitimate state title threat, a lot still needs to be done by the team in the next month before the district and state tournaments, and Carson said the team needs to keep improving.
“I think we’re in a good spot right now. We just gotta keep training for these bigger tournaments,” he said, noting the Reser's Tournament of Champions as an upcoming one for the Tigers. “We’re in a really good position, a really good spot to make another run at (state). We gotta be good, healthy and lucky and have it all happen at the same time.”
