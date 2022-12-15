ECHO — The La Grande wrestling team dominated the rest of the field in the team standings, winning the Oregon Trail County Championships in Echo on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
The Tigers’ 274.5 points far outdistanced second-place Hermiston’s 190 points. Irrigon, Heppner and Pendleton rounded out the top five team scores.
La Grande picked up seven individual championships. Wrestling at 220 pounds, Kenai Huff pinned Heppner’s Cade Cunningham to win his weight class. Eli Bisenius took a major decision win over Pendleton’s Aidan Perkins for his championship in the 170-pound division.
At the 3 minute, 58 second mark in the 160-pound division, Dominick Carratello took home the title with a pin over Echo’s Isaiah Lemmon. Preston Westenskow, wrestling at 152 pounds, also went home champion after pinning Heppner’s Saul Lopez.
The championship match was over early for Tavian Kehr as he took a technical fall win wrestling at 138 pounds. At 132 pounds, Kaagen Larison won by fall over Echo’s Haden Hurst.
Bragen Anderson advanced to 8-3 on the season at 106 pounds, winning by pin over teammate Kole Carlson in the title match.
All five Union wrestlers picked up top five finishes, helping the Bobcats to a seventh-place finish.
Union was led by both Gage Martens and Sam Platz placing second. Martens, wrestling at 138 pounds, fell in the finals by technical fall. At 145 pounds, Platz lost to Heppner’s Zach Brown in an 8-7 decision.
At 132 pounds, Nate Evans placed third, winning his final match of the day by pin over Echo’s Wyatt Harris. Also picking up third place was Larry McKaig, also winning by pin in his final match of the day wrestling in the 160-pound class.
At 170 pounds, Union’s Frank Krystal placed fourth and now stands at 5-6 for the season.
Imbler’s Kadyn Trick ended his day with a fifth-place finish at 152 pounds. After falling in round one, Trick received a bye in round two and a win by pin in the following round.
Trick again took a win by pin in the consolation semifinals, going on to pin La Grande’s Carson Weimer for the fifth-place showing.
