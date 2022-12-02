muilenburg tournament (3 of 31).jpg
Buy Now

La Grande’s Kai Carson controls Estacada’s Cohen Schleich during the Muilenburg Tournament at La Grande High School on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2021.

 The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — The number of wrestlers out this fall for the La Grande boys team is at a high level — and for the girls team is at a record mark.

Boys wrestling coach Klel Carson has about 40 wrestlers out this fall for the defending 4A state champions, a number he said is close to the “right amount.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.