LA GRANDE — The number of wrestlers out this fall for the La Grande boys team is at a high level — and for the girls team is at a record mark.
Boys wrestling coach Klel Carson has about 40 wrestlers out this fall for the defending 4A state champions, a number he said is close to the “right amount.”
But this winter, there are 29 girls slated for the roster, a large group for first-year girls coach Krystal Fabricante.
The recent Eastern Oregon University graduate said the explosion in girls joining the sport is higher than even when she started wrestling collegiately.
“Even going through college, when I first started out, there weren’t many teams in our division and throughout the country,” she said. “By the time I graduated, every month or so you would hear (of) a new program developing. It’s really cool to see that we are now being more distinguished and identified as girls wrestling (rather than just mixed in with the boys) and seeing the numbers grow.”
Fabricante said more girls are coming out to show their toughness in a sport that, until recently, was typically just for boys.
“They really want to put themselves out there and show they are more (than) capable of competing in a male-dominant sport,” she said.
The girls program has seen extensive growth in recent years, and Carson noted girls wrestling is currently the fastest growing sport in the country.
“It’s exciting to see the girls program start to excel with numbers,” he said.
Part of the reason for La Grande’s growth, he believes, has been splitting the girls from boys. This year, LHS’s girls are competing at several of their own tournaments, and will compete again at a separate girls state tournament.
“I’m all in favor of that,” Carson said of separating the girls to wrestle on their own. “I always thought that was the better way to go.”
Carson said the “floodgates” opened once that change was made.
“It’s pretty cool. They’re really fired up,” he said.
Fabricante said she is still getting a feel for who is stepping up during practice and emerging as the team leaders, due in part to her still getting a feel for the athletes, and vice versa. She noted she’s had several different coaches in her wrestling career, and said she “can understand they are trying to get a feel for me as much as I am getting a feel for them.”
Among the returners are Delia Gulzow, who placed fifth at 115 pounds at the girls state tournament a season ago. Dora Galindo and Kaitlin Brock, both of whom were state competitors last season, also return.
Along with Gulzow, the only seniors on a young team are Rylee Weimer, Luca Willins and Hortense Febreau. In fact, 17 wrestlers, more than half the squad, are freshmen and sophomores.
The LHS girls begin this weekend at the Artis Nash Tournament in Homedale, and next weekend host the first Safeway Girls Buckle Classic, a tournament being held in conjunction with the Muilenburg. The district tournament is Feb. 10-11, and the state tournament is Feb. 24-25.
The boys, meanwhile, have 12 state placers among their returners, including defending state champions Kai Carson (120 pounds last season) and Josh Collins (138), and runner-up Mason Wolcott (106), as they look to defend their state championship.
“It’s pretty awesome. We need to get to a wrestling tournament and get out there and see how it goes,” Klel Carson said.
Along with the trio of returners who competed in championship matches in February, returning placers include Landon Perry (sixth place at 120), Tavian Kehr (fourth at 126), Jaxson Leonard (sixth at 126), Brysen Penaloza (fifth at 132), Dominick Carratello (sixth at 138), Ridge Kehr (fourth at 152), Wyatt Livingston (third at 170), Cole Shafer (fourth at 170) and Jarett Armstrong fifth at 182).
“Just looking forward to working hard with the team, and focusing on the things that matter like being good people. Wrestling will take care of itself,” Carson said.
The coach is hopeful that with the high number of wrestlers, he’ll be able to load up each weight class.
“We’re going to have weights where I am hoping we have multiple guys that do well at each weight,” he said.
That will be necessary in a loaded district. Baker has long been the Tigers’ primary district rival, and is coming off a fifth-place finish at state, but reclassification has brought Pendleton and Crook County, among other teams, into the district.
Crook County just so happens to be coming off a second-place finish in the 5A classification a year ago.
“It’ll be an interesting deal,” Carson said. “I feel like Crook County has a lot of depth, and so do we. It’ll be good competition at our district tournament. It’s like it was back in the old IMC. It’s exciting for fans and for me as a coach. I’m looking forward to that.”
The Tigers are at the Ranger Classic in Estacada to open the season this weekend, and host the annual Muilenburg on Dec. 9-10. The district tournament will be the weekend of Feb. 17-18, and the state tournament is slated for Feb. 23-24.
