PORTLAND — Three of Oregon’s four neighboring states either have a shot clock, or may soon have a shot clock for high school basketball games.
The Idaho High School Activities Association on Wednesday, April 6, approved a first reading of a new rule that would implement a shot clock for state tournament play. The rule change will need to pass a second round of voting during a June meeting to become final.
If passed, Idaho will join a cohort of states nationwide that have adopted a high school shot clock that includes Washington and California. Nevada has not yet announced any shot clock additions.
Starting with the 2022-23 school year, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has changed its rules to allow a 35-second shot clock at the high school level. The Oregon School Activities Association had one of its first official discussions on shot clocks in Oregon during the Delegate Assembly on April 4.
The members of the Delegate Assembly generally supported the idea of a shot clock in Oregon, with many of the members saying that it felt like an inevitability in the state. Delegates from the smaller schools added that it would not be smart to implement the rule for the 2022-23 school year to make sure that all schools are able to acquire a shot clock.
All of the delegates said that a primary concern will be finding someone to operate the shot clocks for every game, but added that this would be a change that coaches generally support.
Prior to April 4, OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber said the only discussion on shot clocks came as an update on the NFHS rules. The implementation of shot clocks in Oregon would need to be voted on by the OSAA Executive Committee.
The next scheduled meeting of the OSAA Executive Committee is May 2.
