IMBLER — Achieving an individual state title is an accomplishment that lives forever in the history of high school athletics.
In the case of Imbler wrestler Garrett Burns, three straight individual championships secured the local athlete’s place near the top ranks of those to ever wrestle in Oregon.
“I was just so glad and happy when I got that three,” Burns said. “It was just a rush of adrenaline. The whole time I was just hoping and working. It was all I wanted.”
Burns defeated Crane’s John Otley in the 126-pound weight class at the OSAA 2A/1A State Championships last month, marking his third consecutive individual title. Burns joined La Grande’s Braden Carson as the only two wrestlers to ever win three individual state championships in Union County.
The senior cruised through the opening rounds, winning three straight matches to ensure his spot in the final. Otley previously defeated Burns once this year, but Imbler’s top wrestler took the final matchup of the season to make history for the Panthers.
Setting the bar highThe journey from beginner wrestler to three-time champion was one of hard work and dedication for Burns, who picked up the sport later than most.
Burns began wrestling in the eighth grade, learning the ins and outs of a new sport. Burns went 11-6 as a freshman, but found inspiration in his teammates. Logan Butcher, a senior at the time, took home an individual state championship for Imbler, giving Burns motivation to achieve similar success.
“It really drove me,” Burns said. “I put in the work for it and just kept working and working and working. As a freshman if you told me I’d be a three-time champion, I wouldn’t believe you.”
In his senior campaign for a historic third state championship, Burns went the extra mile to cement his legacy with the program. The senior stuck to a daily regime of lifting before school, often swimming when time allowed, weight training after lunch, practicing after school and doing homework before bed — this cycle was on repeat for the eventual state champion in his pursuit of top marks at the 126-pound division.
“He has a tremendous work ethic and great leadership,” Imbler head coach Doug Hislop said. “Our junior high kids look at him like an idol, which is neat. He’s a good role model and gets straight As in school.”
History in ImblerAs Burns claimed the district title at 126 on Feb. 19, the senior suffered a significant ankle injury that limited his mobility. According to Hislop, the team at Imbler was sure to tape both of Burns’ ankles in order to avoid showing a weak point to opponents
Fighting through injury at the state tournament, Burns managed to earn a 7-2 decision over Otley to make history.
“Everything I put into it is what I got out of it,” Burns said. “I made sure I was doing the right things, I made sure I was on the right diet, I made sure I was lifting and perfecting. By the time I got there each year, I was ready for it.”
Burns’ success and work ethic have drawn high praises from Hislop, who has been a pillar in Eastern Oregon wrestling programs.
“I’ve never in 52 years of coaching had a kid like him before,” Hislop said.
After the conclusion of his senior season, Burns leaves Imbler as the school’s most successful wrestler. His three titles, alongside Carson of La Grande, highlighted a historic season for wrestling in Union County.
“I was really excited and ecstatic leaving it on that,” Burns said. “I was sad to be done, but I was glad to leave on that note.”
Burns is planning to help coach at Imbler next year, before potentially studying and wrestling at community college. He hopes to eventually transfer to Eastern Oregon University, to join the wrestling team and earn a business degree.
The senior wrestler noted that several younger athletes at Imbler have recently picked up wrestling upon seeing his success. He stated his hopes that younger wrestlers can see his achievements and be inspired, just as Burns found inspiration from his upperclassmen teammates as a freshman.
“Just doing that for those small schools puts a lot into perspective,” Burns said. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from or your school size, you can still do it. It’s all about the work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.