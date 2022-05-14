LA GRANDE — The wins just keep piling up for the La Grande High School baseball team.
The Tigers enter the last weeks of the season riding high, winning over 15 games straight. While La Grande is currently a clear-cut favorite in the Greater Oregon League and highly ranked in the state, its core of upperclassmen is looking to continue the team’s momentum and translate recent success into a state championship push. La Grande’s deep roster and team chemistry stand out as two factors pushing this year’s team toward success.
“Compared to all four years of my high school baseball career, I feel like this team has come together the closest,” senior Devin Bell said. “I think it’s something really special.”
The Tigers have dominated the competition this year, building up a 21-1 record overall and 10-0 in league play through 22 games. La Grande is riding a 17-game win streak into a doubleheader against Baker/Powder Valley (completed after print deadline), with the last 10 victories coming in shutout fashion. La Grande is averaging just over 12 runs per game on the season, while holding opponents to approximately 1.3 runs per game.
“I think our success just starts with energy,” senior Nick Bornstedt said. “Energy in the dugout and being all in through every inning is huge.”
Strong, well-rounded pitching efforts have played a beneficial role for La Grande this year. The team’s one-two punch of juniors Jace Schow and Sam Tsiatsos have given opposing batters headaches, while Bell, Bornstedt, Logan Williams and Sergio Staab have all had consistent seasons as starting pitchers. Tsiatsos leads the way with six wins through the team’s first 22 games and Schow has tallied five — Bell has earned three wins, while Staab, Bornstedt and Williams each have two victories on the season.
From behind the plate, La Grande’s catcher has been impressed with the depth of this year’s starting pitching staff.
“I’m really impressed with our group this year,” senior catcher Cole Jorgensen said. “Not only do we have Sam (Tsiatsos) and Jace (Schow) as our one and two, but we have a bunch of dudes that can all compete really, really well. This year, we have around six guys that can throw and compete really well.”
Mirroring La Grande’s pitching depth, the team’s one-through-nine batting lineup has seen success at the plate. Bornstedt noted that heading into the conclusion of the regular season, the team’s ability to gain production from the whole roster will set the Tigers on pace for a strong playoff push.
“If the top half of our lineup is struggling a little bit, the bottom half always picks them up,” he said. “I think that’s one of our strongest points, that everyone is going to give you a tough at-bat.”
Through winning numerous games by a wide margin, La Grande has managed to give playing time to younger players and get more pitchers time on the mound. Heading into the playoffs, the team’s seniors are aware of how important a deep roster can be in the postseason.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever been on a team that has the depth like this team,” Jorgensen said. “We’ve got at least two guys at each position that can compete really well.”
While blowout victories provide playing opportunities for many players, the competitiveness and mindset during a lopsided victory still remains high. Several of the team’s seniors noted that high-scoring victories still serve as important situations to improve on defensive mechanics, situational gameplay, base running and other important aspects of a successful team. With a large group of experienced players on the team, practices also serve as an important time to simulate the playoff experience.
“We really think about what we’re doing in practice and take it seriously, never taking a rep off,” senior Derek Begin said.
“This time of the year we really stick to the fundamentals and make sure we have every small part of the game down,” Bell said. “Improving on the little things can help take us all the way to the state championship.”
Years in the making
With many players making up the core of this year’s La Grande team having played together since little league, the seniors on the team point toward team chemistry as a major factor in the Tigers’ success.
“We’re like a family,” Staab said. “Our chemistry has been really good and it’s been a really fun season. I think we can go all the way, for sure.”
As the season nears an end and expectations for a playoff run continue to rise, La Grande is looking to take things on at-bat at a time.
“Baseball can go either way on any given day,” Jorgensen said. “We just have to go out and play our game. If we do that, then it’s going to be really hard for anybody to beat us.”
After last season ended on a walk-off loss in the state championship game, La Grande has set the expectation to contend for a title since day one. The Tigers last won a state championship in 2017, an 8-5 victory over Henley. With just one final regular season matchup at home against Pendleton/Griswold remaining, the Tigers will begin looking to shift regular season wins into playoff success.
“I don’t even think we’ve played our best game yet,” Bell said. “We’re playing really good right now, but I still feel like there’s more we can do. If we continue to peak into the state championship game, that would be the best time to do it.”
“Our expectation is to keep winning,” Staab said. “We know we’re going to face tougher teams and we’re prepared for that.”
