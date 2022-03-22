Devin Bell (5) dribbles down the court during the OSAA 4A State Championship playoff match between Banks and La Grande at La Grande High School on Friday, March 4, 2022. The La Grande Tigers fell to the Banks Braves 58-55 in the final seconds as the Braves sank a 3-point buzzer-beater. Bell, a senior, earned Greater Oregon League player of the year at the conclusion of the season.
Makenna Shorts (1) leaps toward the basket to score for La Grande at La Grande High School on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. La Grande bested Umatilla 52-28. At the end of the season, Shorts earned a selection to the Greater Oregon League first team alongside teammate Grace Neer.
LA GRANDE — Following a successful basketball season, the La Grande Tigers were well represented in the post-season accolades.
Both the boys and girls teams at La Grande qualified for the 4A state playoffs after finishing the season with winning records. The Tigers saw five all-league honors on the boys side and three on the girls team, along with boys head coach Mark Carollo earning coach of the year.
On the boys side, senior Devin Bell earned league player of the year after leading the way for the Tigers in the post this season. Senior teammate Brady Hutchins was selected to the first team after serving as the team’s top perimeter scorer this year. Sam Tsiatsos, a junior guard, also earned first-team honors.
The junior duo of Logan Williams, a point guard, and Jace Schow, a forward, earned second-team nominations.
Carollo led the Tigers to a 16-3 record on the year, going 5-1 in league play. La Grande earned a 69-52 win over Baker to take the Greater Oregon League title and advance into a home seed in the first round of the 4A state playoffs. The Tigers were ultimately defeated by Banks on a late buzzer-beater, 58-55, ending the season in the state playoffs.
On the girls side, La Grande junior Makenna Shorts and senior Grace Neer both earned selections on the first team. Shorts tallied 175 points, 160 rebounds, 49 steals and 56 assists on the season. Neer recorded 146 points, 107 rebounds, 18 steals and 18 assists.
In her first high school season, freshman Kayle Collman earned a spot on the second team.
The Tigers finished the season 13-10 overall and 4-2 in league play. La Grande defeated Valley Catholic 58-35 in the 4A state play-in matchup to earn a spot in the first round of the state playoffs. The Tigers ultimately fell 58-48 to Cascade in the first round of the playoffs.
