LA GRANDE — The Tigers are poised for another run at a title.
The La Grande boys wrestling program concluded its regular season with a 63-15 dual victory over Ontario on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and is gearing up for postseason competition. Before any potential state championship contention, the Tigers will be looking to start the postseason strong at the OSAA 4A Special District 4 competition on Feb. 11-12 at Sisters High School.
“I feel really good. I think everybody’s going to be ready to roll at the right time,” La Grande head coach Klel Carson said.
The Tigers will be competing against Baker/Powder Valley, Corbett, Gladstone, Madras, McLoughlin/Weston-McEwen, Ontario and Sisters at the district meet.
La Grande has had an eventful year, seeing several events canceled during the omicron spike. Even so, the Tigers competed at several regional tournaments against some of the best local schools to strengthen the team prior to the postseason.
“They’ve been in some really tough tournaments with a lot of tough competition. I do think that helps them down the stretch,” Klel Carson said.
La Grande traveled out of the state several times this year, placing third out of 38 teams at the Red Halverson Invitational in Idaho on Jan. 29. The Tigers were crowned dual meet champions at the Oregon Classic on Jan. 15 and placed 12th out of 71 teams at the Rollie Lane Invitational on Jan. 7.
La Grande also placed fourth at the 2021 Tri-State, competing against 28 schools from Washington and Idaho.
La Grande has several frontrunners leading the way, including senior Braden Carson at the 145-pound pound weight class. The two-time state champion will be looking for a strong start to the postseason as he aims to become the first three-time champion at La Grande. Braden Carson is 32-1 on the year and enters the tournament as a heavy favorite.
Junior Joshua Collins has had a strong year at 138, going 29-7. Collins and junior Brysen Penaloza will look for solid results at the 138-pound level.
Kai Carson has been productive at 132 this year, compiling a 33-3 record. The sophomore will seek to bring home a title at the 132-pound level to round out a strong season.
Sophomore Mason Wolcott has been a consistent placer at the 113-pound level and will look to keep the momentum going at the district meet.
On the opposite end of the spectrum are heavyweights Brody MacMillan (220) and Cole Jorgensen (285). MacMillan went 19-7 on the year and recently defeated reigning state champion Gauge Bloomer of Baker during a dual on Jan. 25. Junior Jarett Armstrong will also look for solid results at the 195-pound level after going 18-12 on the year.
Klel Carson noted that this year’s group is incredibly deep across the board, perhaps even more so than La Grande’s state title team in 2019-20.
“I feel like our depth this year is really good,” Klel Carson. “I feel like in a couple weights, if things go well we could wrestle each other in the finals.”
The coach noted that a younger wrestler who could be due for a big performance is freshman Bobby Gulzow at 106. Upperclassmen Eli Bisenius (160), MyKail Foster (160), Dominick Carratello (152) and Coby Hibbert (160) could all be some of the names on La Grande’s deep 2022 roster who compete for a district title.
The district meet is set to start on Feb. 11 at Sisters High School and conclude on the following day.
“The kids are working really hard and I think their minds are in a good place,” Klel Carson said. “I think it’s going to be a good finish and I’m looking forward to it.”
