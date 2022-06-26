LA GRANDE — Before securing a spot as the state player of the year and helping the La Grande baseball team to a state title, Devin Bell was the most dominant player in the Greater Oregon League.
Bell recently was named GOL player of the year after helping the Tigers to an undefeated league season, one that saw La Grande not only win all 12 games but allow just two runs in the process and toss shutouts in its last 10 league contests.
Bell finished the 2022 season with a .539 batting average, 10 home runs and 69 RBIs, and carried a 6-0 record on the mound with a 0.39 ERA.
Bell was among 12 Tiger players who received all-league honors for LHS. The first team consisted of catcher Cole Jorgensen, first baseman Nick Bornstedt, Logan Williams as a first-team infielder, both Jace Schow and Sam Tsiatsos as first-team pitchers, Cesar Rodriguez and Braden Carson as first-team outfielders, and Noah McIlmoil as a first-team designated hitter. Jorgensen hit .479 with four home runs and 33 RBIs, and posted an impressive on-base percentage of .635. Bornstedt finished .262 with 26 RBIs and a .479 on-base percentage, and Williams was .267 with a home run, 18 RBIs, 35 runs scored and 10 stolen bases. Schow and Tsiatsos combined for a record of 16-0 on the season. Carson hit .333 with 16 RBIs and 22 runs scored, while Rodriguez hit .310 with 14 RBIs and 24 runs scored. And McIlmoil hit .447 with a home run, 16 RBIs and 11 runs scored.
Both Sergio Staab and Jarett Armstong made the second team, Staab as a pitcher and Armstrong in the outfield. Staab was 2-0 with a 0.84 ERA, and Armstrong hit .302 with 12 RBIs and 10 runs scored. Derek Begin rounded out the player awards as an honorable mention first baseman, hitting .375 with two RBIs and 36 runs scored.
“I think every single one of those kids on there earned every single one of those (awards). If you asked them, they would say they had the opportunity that they had because the players around them gave them the opportunity,” head coach Parker McKinley said. “It’s a tremendous team effort. Fun stuff to have been part of the process.”
McKinley rounded out the recognition for the Tigers as the league coach of the year.
“Always appreciative of how our kids work and our coaches work,” the coach said. “Those awards come from the people around you.”
Softball team sees seven players, coach recognized
The La Grande softball team secured the Greater Oregon League title in 2022 and earned a berth in the state semifinals.
The Tigers were boosted to that success by a bevy of all-league awards, with four players landing on the first team and four garnering a spot on the second team.
“They all earned it,” head coach Cody Bowen said. “They definitely earned it. It was hard to categorize some of them. Ultimately it came down to batting average and fielding average. The girls had a really good team this year. … We had a lot of freshmen that showed up and played well.”
A pair of seniors led the way on the first team, with Grace Neer collecting a spot on the first team as a pitcher and Kinzy Bowen being named to the first team as a utility player. Neer, as a pitcher, turned in a record of 8-3 with a 2.81 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 82-1/3 innings. Bowen had a .408 batting average with 12 home runs and 43 RBIs. Carlee Jensen was selected as a first-team outfielder batting .420 with 12 RBIs and a team-high 32 runs scored, and Carlee Strand was a first-team infielder, batting .488 with five home runs, 30 RBIs and 23 runs scored.
Strand also was named to the second team, earning a spot as a pitcher with a 9-3 record and a 1.94 ERA. She was joined on the second team by a pair of outfielders, Brielle Hood and Rylie Huddleston, who hit a respective .333 and .446 with two home runs, 20 RBIs and 33 runs between them, and by catcher Marti Anderson, who hit .400 with three home runs and 28 RBIs.
Cody Bowen was named GOL coach of the year, giving the credit to the team for the award.
“It’s a nice honor (that) I appreciate,” he said. “The girls do a lot of hard work and make me look good.”
The Tigers finished 11-1 in GOL play, and posted an overall record of 18-8 before falling to eventual state champion Cascade in the semifinals.
