LA GRANDE — It was a strong showing for fall sports at La Grande, with both the football and girls soccer team making solid runs in the teams’ respective playoff brackets. With standouts leading the way, several local La Grande athletes earned 4A all-state honors at the conclusion of the fall sports season.
After a strong year in which the Tigers football team went 7-2 and made it to the 4A quarterfinals, four players were nominated for all-state teams. Seniors Cole Jorgensen and Brody MacMillan led the way, earning a spot on both offense and defense.
Jorgensen was dominant in the trenches for the Tigers this year, earning first-team defensive line. He was also an anchor on the offensive side of the ball, taking home honorable mention at the offensive lineman position.
MacMillan’s return to the football field after a serious leg injury last spring provided a huge spark for La Grande’s offense. The 5-foot-10-inch, 210-pound running back’s bruising rushing style became the identity of La Grande’s successful offense as he garnered a spot on second team. Had MacMillan played the additional two games and racked up even more stats, it is likely that he could have earned first-team honors.
On defense, MacMillan was a key part of a Tigers’ unit that held opponents to fewer than 20 points per game. He earned honorable mention at the linebacker position to join Jorgensen with honors on both sides of the ball. La Grande’s defense got stronger as the season went on, holding Baker to seven points in the regular-season finale and limiting Gladstone to 12 points in a 34-12 victory in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.
Senior Nick Bornstedt earned honorable mention at the center position, while junior Noah McIlmoil was awarded honorable mention at tight end.
Two losses to Estacada were the only things stopping La Grande this year, as the Tigers cruised through every other opponent. A commanding 20-point victory on the road at Baker sealed La Grande’s sole possession of the Greater Oregon League title en route to the sixth seed in the playoffs.
The Tigers dominated the Greater Oregon League all-league nominations, totaling 13 total spots on offense and defense. Jorgensen was named defensive player of the year and MacMillan earned offensive player of the year.
La Grande graduates seven seniors, but 18 juniors from this year’s roster are set to return to compete next year.
Two La Grande girls soccer players earn all-state
LA GRANDE — The votes have been tallied and two La Grande girls soccer standouts were nominated for 4A all-state recognition.
La Grande junior Rosie Aguilera earned a spot on the 4A first team, while senior Susanna Durvik was selected to the second team. The pair led the way for another strong year of girls soccer at La Grande High School, with the season ending in the quarterfinal round of the 4A state playoffs.
The La Grande girls soccer team kept up its dominance at the league level, cruising to another Greater Oregon League title. The Tigers went 11-3-1 on the year and earned the fifth seed in the 4A state playoffs. Riding a five-game winning streak into the playoffs, La Grande defeated Corbett 1-0 in the first round but was upended by Woodburn 2-0 in the quarterfinals.
Durvik’s presence on the field will be missed, alongside graduating senior teammate Bethany Brock. The Tigers have a huge group of returning players, many of which had central roles this past season. Aguilera will be the key piece alongside nine rising seniors. The Tigers also have two rising juniors and five rising sophomores that contributed to last year’s success.
{div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.