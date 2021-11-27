Brody MacMillan leads La Grande onto the field against Ontario at Community Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. MacMillan was chosen as Greater Oregon League offensive player of the year after a stellar season at the running back position.
La Grande’s Cole Jorgensen (51) and Kenai Huff (54) line up Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, during the Tigers’ 44-22 loss to the Estacada Rangers in the quarterfinal round of the OSAA Class 4A state football tournament at Sandy High School.
Jace Schow (22) makes a drive up the field during a match against the Estacada Rangers on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. The La Grande Tigers will face off against the Estacada Rangers in the OSAA 4A State Football Championship quarterfinal match on Friday, Nov. 12, aiming to avenge the early-season loss to the Rangers.
The La Grande bench celebrates Noah McIlmoil's touchdown in a state playoff matchup against Gladstone on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The La Grande High School football team defeated Gladstone 34-12 to advance to the quarterfinals.
La Grande senior Braden Carson tries to stay inbounds after a reception during a playoff matchup against Gladstone at Community Stadium on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The La Grande High School football team defeated Gladstone 34-12 to advance to the quarterfinals.
La Grande's Coby Hibbert dives for extra yardage during a first-round playoff matchup against Gladstone on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The La Grande High School football team defeated Gladstone 34-12 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer, File
Chris Keizur/Pamplin Media Group
La Grande Tiger John Remily (8) makes a field goal kick during a football match against the Burns Hilanders at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
La Grande’s Jarrett Armstrong pressures Gladstone quarterback Brayde Owen during the first half of a first-round state matchup at Community Stadium on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Andrew Cutler/The Observer, File
La Grande Tiger Nick Bornstedt (55) makes a sack against Burns Hilander quarterback Dalhton Proffitt (19) during a football match at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Andrew Cutler/The Observer
Andrew Cutler/The Observer
LA GRANDE — Coming off a 6-1 regular season and Greater Oregon League title, the La Grande High School football team racked up all-league awards.
The Tigers finished the season 7-2 after a run to the 4A quarterfinals that ultimately ended in a 44-22 loss at Estacada on Friday, Nov. 12. La Grande took home 13 first-team mentions, highlighted by senior Brody MacMillan being named league offensive player of the year and senior Cole Jorgensen being selected as defensive player of the year. MacMillan was also first-team defense at the linebacker position and Jorgensen was named first-team offense at offensive line.
Offensive first-team honorees that joined MacMillan and Jorgensen for La Grande were senior center Nick Bornstedt, junior lineman Jarrett Armstrong, junior wide receiver Jace Schow and junior tight end Noah McIlmoil.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers’ first-team selections included Armstrong at defensive line, senior defensive back Coby Hibbert, junior defensive back Kaden Nelson and senior linebacker Braden Carson.
Junior John Remily earned first-team at both kicker and punter positions this fall.
La Grande saw quite a few second-team nominations, totaling four on offense, six on defense and one on special teams.
On offense, the team’s second-team honorees were junior quarterback Logan Williams, junior offensive lineman Ryan VanderZanden, junior lineman Myer Whitmore and Carson at the running back position. On defense, La Grande’s second-team players were McIlmoil at defensive line, Bornstedt at defensive line, Whitmore at defensive line, Schow at defensive back, Williams at linebacker and Bryen Penaloza at linebacker. Schow was also named second-team returner on special teams.
Coming off the loss in the quarterfinals, La Grande saw five seniors named to the all-league team. A promising sign for next year’s team is 10 juniors being selected to the all-league team, a strong foundation to build upon.
