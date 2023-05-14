LA GRANDE — The La Grande girls golf team heads into this week’s 4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament with some momentum and a bit of a sour taste in its mouth.
The Tigers took second place at last week’s Special District 4 tournament, a mere one stroke behind Dufur. The Rangers finished with a total of 792, while LA Grande had 793.
Yet while that could — and did — leave the Tigers with a bitter taste, it also has them encouraged for when they take the course Monday, May 15, at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis for the start of the two-day state event.
“We talked about it, talked about the silver lining there that we had been, at the beginning of the season, losing to Dufur by (about) 30 strokes,” head coach Bill Waldrop said. “So we kind of clawed our way up and are competing with them, and we still get a chance at state to outscore them and several other teams (at state), and I feel this is a group that can do it.”
Dylann Justice, a junior on the team, noted that during the first day of play at districts, the team started slow before picking its play up, and said that knowledge that play can be quickly improved helps.
Meanwhile, both Waldrop and Marissa Lane, the team’s lone senior, said each player knew they left strokes on the course at district, another way La Grande knows its potential at state.
“We all admitted to ourselves, if not out loud, that we could have made some less careless strokes,” she said. “I think we got them at state, though. I think we have the ability to do better than we did.”
Waldrop said the players have grown in each facet of the game as the season has progressed, and said ball-striking is perhaps the group’s strength. He noted that if the team can perform well around the greens Monday and Tuesday, the sky’s the limit.
“I think overall, they’ve improved in most areas of their game,” he said. “I think we can still improve on our short game. Chipping and putting can still be improved, especially when we go down to Trysting Tree. Their greens are a little bit speedier than ours, they’re a lot bigger, so there’s going to have to be some strategy change.”
Four of the five golfers gained state experience a year ago, and both Lane and Justice played at Trysting Tree in 2021.
“We know the difficulty, and we’ve been communicating (that) to the girls that haven’t been there yet,” Justice said.
Joining the two state veterans — both of whom are set to compete at state for the third time — are sophomore Natasha Lane, junior Emma Bell and sophomore Olses Forbes. The younger Lane and Bell competed a year ago, while Forbes is headed to state for the first time.
Waldrop said having athletes who have ample state experience that they can share helps, and said as for him, he has been focusing on the mental side of the state tournament with his athletes.
“As we get closer, I’m going to really want the girls to understand what the process is going to look like, what they’re going to see when they head to the course, so that they’re not caught off guard,” he said. “That’ll lead to a lot of nervousness (otherwise). Just trying to prepare them as much as possible for what it looks like and how the tournament is going to look, I think.”
He also has told the Tigers that he believes they have the capability to be in the mix for a state title.
“The scores (from across the districts) are pretty similar,” he said. “I feel like it’s up in the air for anyone to take.”
Marissa Lane pointed out that La Grande’s best one-day score as a team is 370, and doubling that over two days would be 740. That total puts the Tigers within striking range of Marist, which posted the best district score at 733.
“So we are right there,” she said. “I think if we just focus, we could definitely have this tournament.”
Given the team’s improvement against teams within the district, it’s easy to see — and embrace — the optimism the Tigers are taking to state.
“I feel we’re all pretty equal,” Justice said, “and it just depends on whatever team wants it the most is going to win it.”
