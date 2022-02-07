The La Grande girls wrestling team poses with its first-place plaque at the OSAA Special District 3 Tournament at Redmond High School on Saturday, Feb. 5. The Tigers saw three individual wrestlers earn qualifications to the OSAA State Championships.
REDMOND — The La Grande girls wrestling team won its first ever district championship, taking first place at the OSAA Special District 3 Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5.
The Tigers tallied 178 points to take first place, with second place La Pine just 39 points behind. La Grande faced off against 29 other wrestling programs competing at the event.
La Grande saw two wrestlers earn individual titles in their weight classes, while nine other Tigers placed.
Dora Galindo and Delia Gulzow both earned first-place finishes in their weight divisions. Both wrestlers, along with third-place finisher Kaitlin Brock, punched their tickets to the OSAA State Championships.
Galindo placed first overall at the 105-pound level, defeating Ridgeview’s Paige Aponte by fall in the first-place match.
Delia Gulzow defeated Klamath Union’s Hayleigh Dukes by fall in just 45 seconds, claiming the title at 115. Teammate Navaeh Hall placed fifth in the same division to earn valuable points for the Tigers.
Lyndie Isaacson placed fifth at the 100-pound level. Isaacson defeated Arianna Flores of Madras by forfeit in the fifth-place match after taking two wins earlier in the competition.
At the 110 pound division, La Grande saw two placers. Avery Myer placed fourth and Shantie Ward won the fifth-place match over Hood River’s Ximena Galvez.
Nakita Gonzales and Florecita Villagomez took fifth and sixth in the 120-pound weight class to earn a combined 25 points for the Tigers.
Riley Robinson competed well at the 125-pound level, taking sixth place to earn 13 points.
La Grande’s Paige Allen placed fourth at 130, winning four matches throughout the competition to earn 20 points for La Grande.
The district victory is a huge accomplishment for La Grande under first-year head coach Max Mejia. The Tigers have upped the team’s turnout this year and come away with a district title.
Gulzow, Galindo and Brock are set to compete at the 4A State Championships at Cascade High School on Feb. 26.
