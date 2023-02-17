LA GRANDE — La Grande distance-running standout Emily Tubbs already has proven her capabilities on the track and the cross-country course in Oregon, claiming an individual cross-country title in 2021, placing third on a championship team in 2022 and posting two top-four finishes on the track, also in 2022.
This summer, the LHS junior will get a chance to put her talents on display internationally, as Tubbs has been invited to run with Coast 2 Coast International Athletics in a competition in Australia in July.
“I’m super excited,” she said. “Australia is like a super cool place. I think it would be so fun to visit there, and the fact I get to run there to go and compete against amazing athletes from different countries is going to be a great experience.”
The trip, according to Coast 2 Coast’s website, is described as a chance “for some of the best high school athletes in the United States to travel together to Australia to compete in a high-level track and field meet against top notch competition from Australia and surrounding countries.” The group features coaches from across the U.S., including from New York, Colorado, Minnesota, Oklahoma and California. One of the coaches, Dwight Pankey from Okmulgee High School, is a member of the Oklahoma Track and Field Hall of Fame, according to the website. A second, Nicole Lincoln, has coached at least 35 all-American athletes.
The trip, which starts July 9, includes a week in Australia, with the highlighted competition being an international two-day track meet in Brisbane, on Australia’s eastern coast, July 15-16. The trip also includes an initial stay in Sydney, and wraps with three days in Hawaii before returning to the Lower 48.
Tubbs, who last spring placed second at the 4A state track and field championships in the girls 3,000-meter run and fourth in the 1,500, will be running slightly longer distances of 3,200 and 1,600, respectively, in her events.
Athletes had to meet qualifying standards in their events to be considered for the trip. According to the website, those times included 5:30 in the 1,600 and 12:15 in the 3,200.
Tubbs reached both of those during an April 30, 2022, meet in Walla Walla, posting a time of 5:28.57 in the 1,600 and 11:42.69 in the 3,200.
She went on to wrap last spring at the state meet with a time of 4:55.36 in placing fourth in the 1,500, and 10:32.79 as she took second in the 3,000.
Tubbs said she is looking forward to not only meeting U.S. teammates for the event and seeing what Australia has to offer, but also the opportunity to get a taste of what collegiate competition could be like in traveling even more than across the state to compete.
“I think it’ll give me a chance to run with a different team, and it’ll give me a college experience, traveling to different places that aren’t just an hour’s drive from here,” she said.
She is also curious to see how she fares competing halfway across the globe, and after a lengthy flight, no less. The international flight averages more than 15 hours nonstop, and nearly 24 hours if multiple stops are factored in.
“We have to get off a plane to a new county, there’s going to be a change in the atmosphere… (I want to) see how my body is going to handle the change, the plane ride,” she said. “I want to see how I will do with that.”
