LA GRANDE — La Grande distance-running standout Emily Tubbs already has proven her capabilities on the track and the cross-country course in Oregon, claiming an individual cross-country title in 2021, placing third on a championship team in 2022 and posting two top-four finishes on the track, also in 2022.

This summer, the LHS junior will get a chance to put her talents on display internationally, as Tubbs has been invited to run with Coast 2 Coast International Athletics in a competition in Australia in July.

