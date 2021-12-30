La Grande senior Jarom Huntsman (8) readies to attempt a header from a corner kick alongside Pendleton’s Renee Ortega Cruz (11) at Community Stadium in La Grande on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Huntsman concluded his high school soccer career by being named 4A first-team all-state.
LA GRANDE — A solid season of boys soccer at La Grande was rounded out by its anchor in defense earning all-state honors.
Jarom Huntsman, a four-year varsity player, ended his high school career by being named first-team all-state by a vote from coaches across Oregon. The senior was the only recipient from La Grande, earning a spot alongside the top 4A soccer players in the state.
“He definitely deserves that first-team spot,” head coach Sid Rangel said. “He’s always putting in the extra work.”
The Tigers finished the year 5-3-3 and earned a spot in the 4A playoffs after defeating North Valley/Rogue River 3-2 on Oct. 30. La Grande’s season came to an end in the first round in a 7-0 defeat to Phoenix.
Huntsman helped anchor a defense that recorded five shutouts over 11 games played. The Tigers held opponents to 1.9 goals per contest last season and are just one season removed from allowing only two goals over eight contests in the 2021 spring season.
“Defensively he’s really solid, but he made the most of all his opportunities,” Rangel said. “He can jump really high and win balls in the air.”
For Rangel, Huntsman is a part of a senior group that marks the first athletes to play all four years under his coaching. He noted that his ability to read the game well and pick off forwards has been huge for La Grande.
“Jarom was one of the first players that I’ve coached all four years, so I’m really excited for him,” Rangel said. “He’s a great athlete on and off the field and shows great leadership.”
Huntsman also joined six other La Grande players in earning all-league honors. Senior Lamar Langidrik and junior Owen Rinker were both named to the Greater Oregon League first team, while seniors Carter Perry and Brady Hutchins and juniors Brayden Sudbrock and Gage Mathson earned second-team honors.
Huntsman is one of four graduating seniors on this year’s La Grande roster, alongside Perry, Hutchins and Langidrik. Rinker, Sudbrock and Mathson will be three of the eight juniors from this year’s roster looking to step up next season.
