The La Grande High School track is set to be the host site of the La Grande Invitational on Friday, April 8, 2022. Roughly 20 schools from around the region will travel to the area to compete in the annual competition.
LA GRANDE — La Grande’s track and field program is gearing up to host its annual home invitational, with schools from around the region traveling to compete.
Roughly 20 teams are set to take the track in La Grande on Friday, April 8, at the Tigers’ annual La Grande Invitational. The event is hosted at the high school track at the corner of H Avenue and Sunset Drive.
La Grande will welcome in Union County schools Cove, Elgin, Powder Valley, Imbler and Union to compete at the event. Joseph and Enterprise will be traveling down from Wallowa County, while Baker will travel north to compete as well. Pendleton, Stanfield/Echo, Griswold and McLoughlin will be attending the meet from Umatilla County.
The Powder Valley boys team is coming off a first-place finish at last weekend’s Carnival of Speed at McLoughlin High School, scoring 63.5 points. The Baker girls team enters the La Grande Invitational after placing first at the meet with a team score of 90.43. La Grande placed third on the girls side and fifth on the boys.
The Imbler girls team will head into the meet looking to build off a seventh-place finish out of 24 teams at the Carnival of Speed, while the Union boys team placed ninth out of 27 teams.
At last year’s La Grande Invitational, the Tigers swept both the boys and girls competitions. The Tigers scored 209 points on the boys side and 166.5 points in the girls standings, with Baker right on La Grande’s heels in both groupings.
This year’s competition includes a larger field of competitors, compared to eight schools competing at the 2021 rendition. Field events begin at 10 a.m. on April 8, while running events are set to begin at noon.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.