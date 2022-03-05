LA GRANDE — It is often said that lightning never strikes the same place twice. In the case of La Grande wrestler Braden Carson, the perfect combination of skill, health and luck struck for the third time in his career.
The senior wrestler earned a historic third individual 4A state title on Saturday, Feb. 26, becoming the first to do so at La Grande and one of the few to ever do so in the state. Braden Carson defeated Baker’s Gavin Stone in the 145-pound weight class to haul in his third career individual state championship and secure his place as one of the most successful wrestlers to ever take the mat in Oregon.
“It was amazing. The feeling was unlike anything else I’ve ever felt,” Carson said. “There was a lifetime of work that went into it.”
After finishing as a runner-up his freshman year, Carson never looked back in the ensuing three seasons. The senior mowed through the competition at the 4A state tournament at Cascade High School in Turner, defeating all but his last opponent by fall. In his final season with the Tigers, he finished with a 39-1 record.
“It was a very proud moment, for all the hard work he’s put in,” said Klel Carson, La Grande’s head coach and Braden’s father. “He’s paid the price.”
Braden Carson noted that after the celebration subsided, he took a moment to sit down and reflect on what he had just achieved. Years of hard work and crafting his skills ended the senior’s prep career in the top echelon of wrestlers to ever take the mat in Oregon.
For the young champion, success didn’t come right away.
“I never won a tournament until I was in eighth grade,” he said. “Something just flipped and I started lifting and putting in the extra work. I started running, drilling, cutting weight and doing things right.”
“I think Braden’s greatest gift is his mental toughness,” Klel Carson said. “He’s been blessed in a way where he’s very strong mentally.”
Braden Carson noted that attention to a balanced diet has helped him over the years of intense training, a practice that his mother, Amy Carson, helps him with.
“I think about 50% of my success comes from my mom,” he remarked.
Braden Carson’s individual success was part of an impeccable run for the Tigers in the 2021-22 season, which ended with La Grande hoisting the first-place team trophy. The championship was the program’s fourth title in the school’s history.
“It was amazing to be a part of and I loved watching everyone grow and get better,” the senior said. “We had some people that really impressed me every day at practice and at that state tournament it really showed.”
“I really believe it’s one of the hardest working teams I’ve been able to coach in 29 years of wrestling,” Klel Carson said.
La Grande set a school record, tallying 14 placers at the 4A state tournament. Braden Carson was joined by Joshua Collins (138) and Kai Carson (120) as individual state champions.
In addition to achieving his hefty individual goals, Braden Carson relished his team’s achievements. After the Tigers finished as runners-up to Sweet Home in last year’s state tournament, La Grande returned the favor and narrowly defeated the Huskies to take this year’s top spot.
“It was a huge motivating factor,” he said. “Sweet Home has been our rival forever. We just really wanted to take that title home.”
Braden Carson and Imbler’s Garrett Burns each earned his third individual title on the same day. The most recent three-time champion in the region before that was Steven Beckman, who did so for Joseph/Wallowa in 2019.
Following a spring season on the baseball team, Braden Carson will take his talents to the Eastern Oregon University wrestling team next year.
“I’ve learned that you should never set goals too low,” he said. “I’m setting my goals really high and want to go to nationals next year and win it. I’m going to really start putting in the work, lifting and getting after it.”
The La Grande program is set to graduate just three seniors from this year’s state championship team. As Braden Carson moves on to the next level, the Tigers’ coach will look to use his accomplishments as an example for La Grande’s up and coming wrestlers.
“I think it opens the door for other kids, showing that it’s possible to do that,” Klel Carson said. “It shows what it takes to have those successful moments and shows that it’s something they can also achieve.”
