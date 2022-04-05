UNION — It was a strong year of basketball in Union, topped off with all-state team honorees on both the boys and girls sides.
At the conclusion of the season, Union sophomore Tee Ledbetter was named 2A second team all-state. The forward led the scoring and rebounding efforts for the Bobcats, helping the team finish 15-10 overall and 8-4 in league play.
“It felt pretty good. I felt like I accomplished a lot this year,” Ledbetter said. “For a sophomore, I thought I had a pretty good year. It just felt awesome to have that experience.”
Ledbetter, in his first season in Union after transferring, led the Bobcats as the team’s main post and scoring option.
Coming off a state tournament appearance last season, the Bobcats entered this season looking to fill the void left by seven graduating seniors. Ledbetter made an immediate impact, averaging 17.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. The team’s interior player averaged 3.5 blocks per game and also dished out 3.4 assists per contest.
“That’s a big-time stat line, especially for a sophomore,” Union head coach Odin Miller said. “It exemplifies all the hard work he put into it. He was really coachable and he came dedicated every day, ready to soak up what we were going to give him.”
Ledbetter was one of three players from the Blue Mountain Conference earning all-state honors and the only player to make the first three teams. Heppner’s Kason Cimmiotti and Joe Sherman earned honorable mentions.
Ledbetter remarked that work in the offseason, motivation from his coaches and game experience helped him have a breakout season on the court.
“I think it comes down to how much my coach pushes me,” Ledbetter said. “He pushes me to the limit all the time and he knows my skill level, so he knows my potential at all times. I feel like these next few years will be even better, gaining experience in the game.”
Union is set to bring back its entire starting lineup next year, with Ledbetter returning as the core post player. The Bobcats will move from 2A to 1A, joining the Old Oregon League. Union’s coach and players are hopeful for a strong season, using this year’s progress and outcome as a motivating force.
“What was encouraging was that Tee established himself as a leader on the team,” Miller said. “If he’s the leader on the team and we have all these other guys with exceptional skill sets around him and we’re all young and hungry, that is going to provide for a dangerous combination. Going down to the Old Oregon League, I think we’re going to be someone to contend with.”
“I feel like we need to come out strong and set a goal,” Ledbetter said. “We have a really good chance of making it to state these next two years.”
