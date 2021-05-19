LA GRANDE — La Grande High School right-handed pitcher Riley Miller has signed to play baseball for the Clark College Penguins.
The college in Vancouver, Washington, announced the signing on Friday, May 14. The senior pitcher has been dominant this year, adding to the Tigers’ impressive regular season.
“We love his competitiveness,” Clark head coach Mark Magdaleno said. “That’s the difference; not all people have that competitiveness and that sense of want-to.”
La Grande finished the regular season with a 12-1 record and now heads into district playoffs as one of the top teams in the state of Oregon.
Clark College competes in the Northwest Athletic Conference and boasts 22 players who have gone on to transfer to NCAA programs. The Penguins’ 2021 season was canceled due to COVID-19, but they were a perfect 7-0 before the 2020 season was stopped short.
Magdaleno first noticed Miller while visiting La Grande for a game against Eastern Oregon.
“You could just tell he was a good person and he fit right in with our guys when we were taking batting practice and things like that,” he said.
Miller recently pitched a four-inning shutout against Baker and scored two RBIs in the same game. He will compete at the collegiate level following the conclusion of La Grande’s postseason.
“We’re looking for him to come in and compete for a starting spot,” Magdaleno said.
