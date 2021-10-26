LA GRANDE — Not many sports programs in the area have had consistent success like the La Grande High School wrestling program. With its new and improved wall of fame mural, athletes in the program can look upon past success while aiming to continue its legacy.
Jon Hanley, a local artist, crafted a new wall of fame in the La Grande High School wrestling room above the school’s gymnasium. The updated wall honors the wrestling program’s three team state championships, more than 30 individual state titles and numerous district champions.
“I just wanted to make a tribute so that the kids could look up there and see this shrine of what can be achieved,” Hanley said. “It gives them that hope to look forward to.”
The mural takes up the entire wall in the wrestling room, a major increase from the previous design. The need for added space is a good problem to have, which reflects the program’s continued success over the years.
Hanley crafted the original wall of fame years back, honoring the success of legendary former head coach Verl Miller. As the program has progressed into the hands of Klel Carson, both state champion head coaches took a moment to visit the new mural this weekend.
“It’s really cool,” Carson said. “It was filling up and starting to go off the side, so we thought it was about time to do this.”
Miller coached the wrestling team from 1974 to 1997, winning team state championships in 1978 and 1996. Carson carried on that legacy at the school, winning a state title in 2020.
Hanley originally crafted the idea for the mural with Miller 25 years ago, looking to honor the program. The local cartoonist and muralist played football at La Grande under Miller and graduated from the school in 1979. His love for the sports programs at La Grande and his connection to the high school propelled him to craft a memorable piece of art.
“I love the legacy of the wrestling program,” Hanley said. “It’s like Verl said 25 years ago, this is about the kids and the program. I’m totally on board with that.”
Hanley has also done murals at the Grande Ronde Fitness Club and in downtown La Grande, as well as spending time as a cartoonist. Every project has its challenges, but Hanley’s mural presented the hurdle of turning a list of names into an eye-catching piece of art.
“It’s all symmetrical and all math, but it’s aimed to portray some beauty as well,” Hanley said. “It’s really just names, but there’s beauty in that.”
Miller noted that he was glad the mural was done by Hanley, since he has a high familiarity with the school and the program.
“He was a good kid,” Miller said of teaching and coaching Hanley. “It turned out beautiful.”
The expanded mural created much more space to include recent champions, and there is plenty of room to add names in the coming years. Hanley, Miller and Carson all noted that the mural will serve as a reminder to current wrestlers of what can be accomplished.
“There’s a lot of names,” Carson said. “I think it’s important because it gives the kids a goal.”
