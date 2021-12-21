COVE — A hearing impairment has not stopped Audrey Garlitz from achieving a successful athletics career.
The Cove senior who recently signed to play college soccer at NCAA Division II University of Mary has excelled on the soccer pitch, on the cross-country course and on the basketball court despite having a hearing impairment. In addition to her high school sports accolades, Garlitz is a member of the USA Deaf Women’s National Team and will be competing with the team at the 2022 Deaf Olympics in Brazil.
“It’s an amazing opportunity to bring deaf and hard-of-hearing players together to represent the United States, especially for me personally coming from a small town in Eastern Oregon with not a lot of competitive playing opportunities locally and even less chance to play with other deaf teammates,” Garlitz said. “I’m very grateful for this opportunity.”
Garlitz is a multisport standout, competing at a high level in soccer, cross-country and basketball. After three years at La Grande High School, Garlitz transferred to Cove for her senior year where she competed in cross-country and is currently playing basketball, in addition to her club soccer team.
In cross-country, Garlitz helped Union/Cove place third at the 3A/2A/1A state championships by finishing in 26th overall with a time of 22:09.7. Last spring, she was named 4A first-team all-state in soccer after helping La Grande finish the season 7-2.
A new home
At the conclusion of a stellar high school and club soccer career in high school, Garlitz signed with the University of Mary in North Dakota in early November to continue on her soccer career. Upon visiting the Marauders for a practice on a recruiting trip, Garlitz quickly felt at home with the team.
“I was able to connect with the players and train at a high level on my first visit which made me want to be a part of their program,” Garlitz said. “UMary’s focus on academic success for their student-athletes and their strong Catholic faith and identity drew me in even before my first visit.”
University of Mary is coming off a 9-7-3 season in 2021 in which the Marauders placed sixth in the Northern Sun Conference. The team is just two years removed from an 11-4-3 finish in 2019.
“I feel like I’m just getting started on my sports career and am very grateful to continue beyond high school,” Garlitz said. “Going to college so far away from home is a little intimidating, but it’s helpful and exciting to know that I’ll be surrounded by an instant family with the team and coaches.”
Stars and stripes
Garlitz has represented the United States with the USA Deaf Women’s National Team since the summer of 2019. The team trains during the summer and either in the winter or spring. This year, Garlitz and the USA team will train in Viejo, California, in January to prepare for the Deaf Olympics in Brazil.
Each player is asked to raise $6,000 for the 14-day trip abroad, which Garlitz said will be her first time out of the country.
“Our team is funded entirely by private donations, and the USA Deaf Sports Federation is continuing to grow with attention from the athletes,” Garlitz said. “I definitely hope the fundraiser and trip to Brazil will raise awareness for people who might not be familiar with the ‘Deaflympics.’ There are 21 other sports participating in the summer Deaflympics too and there are also winter Deaflympics that don’t get a lot of attention.”
Through playing on the Deaf Women’s National Team, Garlitz has been able to make close friendships with teammates who have similar hearing impairments. Interacting with the team over the past few years has provided an outlet to share similar obstacles that come along with being hard of hearing — Garlitz noted that she has almost been yellow carded before simply because she could not hear the referee’s whistle.
“It’s nice to know I’m not the only one who doesn’t always hear my name being called for a sub. There’s something comforting in that,” she said. “I’ve learned so much about myself just by knowing this team for a short amount of time.”
Garlitz will be one of 44 hard-of-hearing athletes representing the United States from May 1-15 in Caxias do Sul, Brazil. Soccer players on the Deaf National Team play without any hearing device on, which is a change from her normal competitions. Garlitz noted that it adds a different element to the game, such as a heavy reliance on sight and hand gestures to communicate with teammates.
Through a common obstacle, Garlitz and her teammates have overcome challenges and excelled through sports as they get set to compete for gold at the 2022 Deaf Olympics.
“The team is made up of players who use different methods of amplification and communication. Some of us use cochlear implants to access sound, some use hearing aids, and some don’t use any amplification at all. We have players who use American Sign Language, some cued speech, and others who are totally auditory oral in communicating,” Garlitz said. “When we come together, we figure it out and it all works.”
A fundraiser for Garlitz’s trip with the USA Deaf Women’s Team to Brazil can be found at https://fundly.com/audrey-garlitz-usdwnt-deaflympics2022.
